Public demonstration to be held against Yvette Cooper MP in Castleford

There will be a public demonstration against MP Yvette Cooper in Castleford this weekend.

It has been organised by Leavers of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, who are part of the Leavers of Britain campaign.

Members of the Leavers of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford group have been campaigning since February.

Joshua Spencer, a co-founder of the group, said: "We're part of a cross-party campaign to ensure all parts of the United Kingdom leave.

"What we've noticed after weeks and weeks of campaigning in the streets in Castleford and Pontefract is that the consensus is that people, remain or leave, are sick and tired of the backstabbing and betrayal of their MP.

"We're asking for Yvette Cooper to pipe down on the backbenches and ensure a no deal Brexit.

"She can either carry on with the rhetoric that she has, or she can call a by-election and let the people decide."

Mr Spencer, 25, who also led the Vote Leave campaign in Wakefield, said Sunday's demonstration would be peaceful.

"It's a peaceful demonstration," he said. "We reject the politics of hate.

"People are quite clear that they’re not scared to leave without a deal. People don’t believe, don’t feel that they will lose their jobs.

“These are the same claims that were told to us when we didn’t join the Euro.

"I feel this is bigger than Brexit now, because it's more about democracy and dictatorship."

Yvette Cooper MP declined to comment on the planned demonstration.

The Kick Out Cooper demonstration will be held on Sunday, June 23, the third anniversary of the EU Referendum.