Retirement homes plan for former surgery

Plans are to be submitted to build dozens of retirement apartments on the site of a former medical centre in Ossett.

Sixty flats for pensioners are being proposed on the junction of Prospect Road and New Street by developers McCarthy & Stonehouse.

Aimed at the over 70s, if approved they could feature communal facilities such as a homeowners’ lounge, bistro, guest suite, electric scooter storage and lift access to all floors.

A spokesman for the company said: “This site in the centre of Ossett is ideal.

“With easy access to local shops, amenities and public transport, it will be a real benefit to the community.

“We have already had a lot of interest from potential purchasers - most people in our developments have moved locally, often freeing up a larger home in the area for a family to move into.”

The company says such retirement community developments are proving increasingly popular in which tasks such as gardening, taking out the rubbish and maintenance issues are taken care of.

McCarthy & Stonehouse plans to build 39 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom properties on the site near Ossett town centre, with preliminary sketches showing them to be arranged in several four-storey blocks.

If approved by Wakefield Council’s planning department, the site would include car parking, 24-hour staffing with round-the-clock call system and a camera-entry security system.

A spokesman for the business said the pre-application plans met with support when revealed at a public exhibition recently.

They intend to submit their application in the next few weeks and a decision will be made t a later date.