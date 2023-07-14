The first sculptures for Wakefield’s very own art trail are being installed this month.

Four of the six works, by leading British artists, will take up their new permanent homes at key city centre locations by the end of July.

Another has already been installed at the Hepworth Garden, ‘Fan Construction’ by Halima Cassell.

The final sculpture – ‘The Source’ by Ro Robertson – will be installed at The Springs in September, marking the completion of the Wakefield Sculpture Trail.

The sculpture, by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, was earmarked for a site near to the cathedral and the entrance to The Ridings shopping centre.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We are so excited that the time has come for four out of the five remaining sculptures on our free art trail are to be installed.

"The trail will provide residents and visitors with the chance to experience world-class art, up close and personal, in the heart of the city.

“And not only that, but next week also kicks off the start of our free events and activities, open to all, to welcome our new sculpture trail. Each sculpture will have their own public celebration event, alongside a variety of activities, performances and workshops taking place across the city.

"There is something for everyone in our sculpture themed summer celebrations.”

Halima Cassell, Gathering

All of the artists have strong connections to Wakefield and the local area, and each artist has created a work especially for the place, its history and communities.

"The following four sculptures will be installed by the end of July.

‘Amazonian Caiman God’ by Jason Wilsher-Mills, Wakefield Cathedral Precinct.

‘Bronze Stack 9 Viridian Green’ by Annie Morris, West Yorkshire History Centre.

‘Gathering’ by Halima Cassell, Wakefield Westgate Station.

‘The Auguries (Last Calls)’ by Andy Holden, Wakefield One.

Interpretation signs, with more information about each of the sculptures, will also be installed at each of the locations in August.

An online version of the trail will also be available to view on the

Experience Wakefield website.

The trail has been made possible thanks to £1m investment from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), administered by Arts Council England for the specific purpose of creating outdoor contemporary sculptures in the city centre.

Wakefield Council drew upon Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s expertise in outdoor sculpture, commissioning the organisation to support the process to select the artists.

Helen Pheby, associate director, Programme, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, said: “Having grown up in Wakefield and being inspired by the work

of Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth – and to be able to work in my home city at Yorkshire Sculpture Park – it’s a great privilege to be a part of this project.

For young people to grow up with art in their lives is life changing.”

The Hepworth Wakefield, in partnership with Wakefield Council, is delighted to announce a programme of free activities and events to celebrate the arrival of the sculptures.

The programme includes hands-on workshops aimed at connecting people with materials and making and exploring what it means to create sculpture today. Sessions will unfold at venues across the city centre, including at The Hepworth Wakefield and the West Yorkshire History Centre.

Victoria Boome, The Hepworth Wakefield’s Head of Learning, said: "Over the summer, we are encouraging everyone to explore the sculptures and take part in free creative activities across the city centre.

"We are looking forward to working with families, local communities and visitors to Wakefield to create their own playful sculptures, make colourful birds and help us decorate the Love and Hope Boat that is touring the city centre over the summer."

The Sculpture Trail welcome events are open to the public and will take place on:

‘Amazonian Caiman God’ by Jason Wilsher-Mills, July 21, 7.30-8.30pm at The Cathedral Precinct then The Reel Cinema at the Ridings Shopping Centre.

Includes the world premiere screening of a special film created for the sculpture.

‘The Auguries (Last Calls)’ by Andy Holden August 9, Wakefield Library

Art workshops 10am-4pm and talk by the artist 5.30-6.30pm. Includes Soundscape created by local artist, Tony Wade.

‘Fan Construction’ by Halima Cassell 1 August 15, 11am – 4pm at the Hepworth Wakefield

Meet the artist and includes playful sculpture activities and a special performance by CoActive Arts.

‘Bronze Stack 9 Viridian Green’ by Annie Morris August 18, at the West Yorkshire History Centre.

Art workshops and sculpture making 10am-4pm. And meet the artists and performances 6pm-9pm.

Other events include the ‘Love and Hope Boat’ art workshops.

Inspired by the boat held in the hand of the Amazonian Caimen God, symbolising the touching love story of Jason Wilshire-Mills’ parents.

A retired boat from Pugneys Country Park has been upcycled for the project and everyone is invited to see the finished boat and climb aboard on Saturday 26 August as part of

Wakefield’s Grand Day out, in Wakefield city centre.

The finale event – The Gathering – will take place on 1September 16, 12-2pm, in the Cathedral Precinct and surrounding areas.

Activities include art workshops and exhibitions, music and performances.

For full details of the welcome events, and other workshops and performances, please visit: expwake.co/SculptureTrailEvents

The Wakefield district is the birthplace of two of the most significant sculptors of the 20th century – Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth – both of whom drew upon their experience of the Yorkshire landscape throughout their careers.

