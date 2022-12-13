Simon Lightwood: Don't struggle alone this Christmas - help is available

There are several organisations that can refer you to a foodbank if you are struggling to buy food. Photo: AdobeStock

Simon Lightwood MP writes: It is a sad reality that for many families, Christmas is rapidly becoming a luxury they simply cannot afford.

Every child deserves the joy of opening a present on Christmas morning, but sadly there will be some who will wake up this year to a cold house and an empty stocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is help available and there is no shame in reaching out.

I have tried to gather a range of information about the support available, should you need it.

Help with food

Community pantries stock a wide range of food including fresh fruit and veg, frozen and chilled food, meat and dairy products, and long-life tinned and packaged food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents pay a small subscription of a few pounds a week, and in return can choose groceries worth many times more, often saving up to £1,000 a year on shopping bills.

Pantries are just like a shop; in that you choose the food you want from the shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help is also available if you’re finding it difficult to pay for food. If you feel that you may need support, there are several organisations that can refer you to a foodbank, including:

Citizens Advice Cash wise Help at the Hubs Wakefield Council Local schools may also be able to make a referral for families Wakefield Families Together Help with heat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warm Spaces are places in our local community where people can gather for free in a warm, safe, welcoming place.

Everyone has the right to stay warm, and there is a large network of community organisations, churches, libraries, and businesses across Wakefield that have opened their doors to residents to help ensure no one stays cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may also be entitled to help with your energy bills; Cold Weather Payments and the Warm Homes Discount Scheme are available to eligible residents.

There's more details on my website: http://www.simonlightwood.org.uk/help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community spirit often shines the brightest during difficult times, and I am overwhelmed by the kindness, resolve and determination of our communities here in Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett.

Our little part of Yorkshire is home to countless volunteers and activists who do amazing work, all year round, to ensure that those who need help, get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They make a real difference to people’s lives, and I am hugely grateful for their sacrifice and selflessness.

To all you unsung heroes, thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would also like to say thank you to my constituents who will not be with their family on Christmas day, especially to those who work in the NHS, the police service, the fire service, and all other front-line roles.

Thank you for putting your own Christmas on hold to make sure that we can stay safe during ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad