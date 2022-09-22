Simon Lightwood MP: Her Majesty was, and will always be, our nation’s north star

Simon Lightwood MP adding a message to a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II.

Simon Lightwood MP writes: It was an honour to join my parliamentary colleagues in paying tribute to Her Majesty’s service. I was particularly honoured to be part of the group of MPs to witness the coffin’s arrival into Westminster Hall last week along with King Charles III, other members of the Royal Family and Lords. I also paid tribute to the late Queen’s service in the House of Commons, noting that Her Majesty was, and will always be, our nation’s North star.

Like many across Wakefield, I have been reflecting myself on the Queen’s long service and going back over my own memories of her reign. For many that will include the various times that she visited our city. She first visited Wakefield as Princess Elizabeth in 1945 to visit the facilities at Pinderfields Hospital. Her Majesty returned as the Queen on her Silver Jubilee Tour in 1977 and again in 1992 to officially open Wakefield Hospice.

Her most recent visit was in 2005 when the Queen, joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Wakefield Cathedral to distribute the Maundy money. It had been her idea to extend the hand of the monarchy across the nation and take the traditional Maundy service out of London, choosing different cities and towns for each years’ service. I was fortunate to see her arrive at the Cathedral that day and will always remember her unforgettable smile and characteristic sparkle in her eyes.

As Parliament returns to work this week we face huge challenges from the rising cost of living, soaring energy bills and the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

