Simon Lightwood MP: It’s time for a fresh start - we need a general election now

Keir Mather won the Selby and Ainsty by-election.

Simon Lightwood MP writes: Just as the people of Wakefield showed last year - when I was elected in our by-election - Yorkshire folk know when enough is enough and won’t stand for this Tory shambles.

Whether in Wakefield or Selby, families across the country are finding life very tough under this shambolic Tory government, with a Prime Minister no one voted for, too weak to do anything about it.

People are struggling to pay their bills, they can’t get a doctor’s appointment or are having their lives made a misery by crime and antisocial behaviour plaguing our communities.

The Conservatives’ economic mismanagement and failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis has left working people facing a real economic emergency.

Rishi Sunak has no mandate; he has no strength to stand up to the Tory berserkers determined to drag the country down with them. Rather than dealing with the issues facing the country, the Prime Minister is focused on managing the egos of a party that is totally unfit to govern.

We need a Government that can get a grip and show some leadership. To focus on the things that matter to us. To provide some hope and optimism about the future.

Keir Starmer has made the tough decisions to get Labour back on track. All of it has been with a single focus – to make Labour the party of working people, ready to give the country its future back.

Labour’s five missions for a better Britain will form the backbone of Labour’s election manifesto and the pillars of the next Labour government. We will secure the highest sustained growth in the G7; make Britain a clean energy superpower; build an NHS fit for the future; break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage and make Britain’s streets safe

Rishi Sunak’s promises are designed to get the Tories through the next few months and attempt to paper over the cracks the Tories have caused over the last 13 years. They are sticking plaster politics with no ambition for Britain.