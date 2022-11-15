Simon Lightwood MP: Our veterans deserve better financial support

To recognise the contribution of our armed forces, it is our duty to do all we can to support them.

Simon Lightwood MP writes: Wakefield has a proud military history, and we are immensely grateful to our armed forces community for their service and sacrifice.

On Armistice Day, I was honoured to do a reading at the Festival of Remembrance at Wakefield Cathedral.

It was a moving service which provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the enduring contribution of our armed forces.

On Remembrance Sunday, I was proud to lay my first wreath as your MP during the remembrance service at the war memorial in Coronation Gardens.

Coming together as one community, to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe was a privilege and an honour.

To recognise the contribution of our armed forces, it is our duty to do all we can to support them.

However, with up to 70,000 veterans currently in receipt of universal credit, this Conservative government are failing to do enough to support our brave veterans during this cost-of-living crisis.

I have been contacted by Wakefield veterans who are struggling to access the support they are entitled to and, in the lead up to Armistice Day, I spoke in the House and raised my concerns.

During this cost-of-living crisis, being able to access support is more important than ever.

Yet our brave veterans are facing roadblock after roadblock. They deserve so much better.

The next Labour government will support our armed forces. It will fully incorporate the Armed Forces Covenant into law and fulfil the important moral contract our society makes with those who serve.

Importantly, Labour will boost veterans’ mental health support by £35m –to protect those who protected us.

Across the country there are countless examples of people, charities and volunteers doing remarkable work for our service communities.

They are putting forward a monumental effort to act as a safety net and ensure that those that need support, receive it.

One such charity is the Royal British Legion, who I met with recently.

After witnessing a 20 per cent rise in requests for support with urgent needs, such as food and household costs, the Royal British Legion has launched Everyday Needs Grants, providing up to £2,400 over 12 months for members of the armed forces community.

They are encouraging anyone within the armed forces community who is struggling with increasing costs to apply.

Applicable recipients include serving and ex-serving personnel, and the wider armed forces community, including families, dependants, and carers.

For any of my constituents who may benefit from this support, please apply here: http://rbl.org.uk/costofliving.