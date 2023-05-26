Special educational needs school in Wakefield ‘riddled with asbestos’ had to send pupils home after ceiling collapse

Wakefield’s MP described the incident at Highfield School, in Ossett, during a debate in parliament.

Simon Lightwood also described how the school, on Gawthorpe Lane, is “riddled” with asbestos.

Mr Lightwood said teachers were constantly telling him about the poor state of school buildings in his constituency.

Highfield School

The Labour MP said he was told about about the poor condition of the building at Highfield during a visit.

He said: “They do a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.

“The conversation drifted very quickly onto the state of their dilapidated school building, including the costs of removing asbestos.

“Staff described the school as being riddled with it, the inability to attach things to a wall for fear of releasing asbestos fibres and rising energy and equipment costs because of poor insulation.”

Simon Lightwood

The MP said the school’s assistant head teacher, Jude Hickey, had described how water had escaped into the roof space on multiple occasions, causing a ceiling to collapse.

Mr Lightwood said: “With the roof leaking and no spare classrooms available to teach in, some children had to be sent home for the day.

“Every day of education lost has consequences”

Mr Lightwood spoke out during a debate called by Labour on Tuesday (May 23).

Labour want the government to release data about the condition of school buildings.

Calls were also made for the government to identify schools in urgent need of repair.

On Monday, the government released details of a £456m round of school improvement funding.

Quoting data published by the Department of Education, Mr Lightwood said it would cost around £11.4bn to repair the full extent of the damage in the country’s schools.

Mr Lightwood said: “It is a drop in the ocean and simply offers too little, too late. It has taken this debate today, brought by the Labour Party, to call on the government to let us know what schools are at risk of falling down.

“I can’t believe I am having to say that.

“Schools need serious investment.”

Mr Lightwood said only one of 47 schools in his constituency is on the government’s school rebuilding programme.

In response, education minister Robert Halfon said £2.7m had been allocated to invest in schools in Wakefield.

