Stanley home could be converted into four studio flats

A planning application has been submitted to transform a three bedroom house into four studio flats.

The semi-detached property, at 14 Oak Avenue, Stanley, could be transformed into four flats if plans are approved.

The application suggests that the flats would function as “small, starter homes for single young people and smaller manageable units for single older people.”

A conservatory at the rear of the property would also be converted into an extension to make space for the flats, with a new window and door opening on the side of the property.

The conversion would include parking spaces for the two largest flats, as well as two electric car charging points.

Storage would also be provided for three bikes.