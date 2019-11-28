These are the predicted general election results for all the Wakefield seats

A major new poll suggests that one of Wakefield's historic Labour seats will be lost to the Conservative party in next month's general election.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for The Times newspaper, suggests that if an election were held today, the Conservatives would secure 359 seats, while the Labour party secured 211 seats.

The poll is widely regarded to have accurately predicted a hung parliament at the last election, though it underestimated the success of a number of parties, including Plaid Cymru, who secured twice as many seats as predicted.

YouGov says they have spoken to more than 100,000 people in the last week to compile the results, but is important to remember that polls do not always accurately predict elections, and factors such as turnout and even the weather can impact the final results.

A Labour source suggested that polls "should be taken with a pinch of salt".

According to the poll, two of Wakefield's seats will change hands at the election on December 12.

In Hemsworth, Labour, who have held the seat since 1918, will secure a majority of 39%, it is predicted. They will be followed by the Conservatives, who will secure 33% of the votes, the poll predicts.

However, the poll provides high and low estimates, which could see the Conservatives secure anywhere from 26 to 42% of the vote and Labour from 31 to 46%.

In Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour will secure a victory with 40% of the vote, with a margin of 33 to 48%, compared to the Conservatives' 32%, which has a margin of 25 to 40%, the poll suggests.

In Wakefield, however, the poll predicts a Conservative victory, which would see the party secure 47% of the vote compared to Labour's 36%.

Wakefield has been a Labour seat since 1932.

A margin of error allows for the Labour party to secure anything from 28 to 43% of the vote, while the Conservatives could see anywhere from 38 to 56%.

The Morley and Outwood seat will also remain Conservative, the poll predicts. The party are likely to secure between 44 and 59% of the votes, with 53% the most likely scenario.

Labour will secure 37% of the vote in the constituency, with a margin of 30 to 44%.

View the full results of the poll on the YouGov website.

Chris Curtis, Political Research Manager at YouGov, said many of the seats making up the Tory majority would be taken across the North and Midlands.

He said: “The only silver lining for Labour is that there are still 30 seats where they are currently five per cent or less behind the Tories.

“If they can manage to squeeze the gap over the coming fortnight they may be able to paste over the cracks in their so-called Red Wall. But with just two weeks to go, time is running out for Labour.”