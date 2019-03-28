These are the Yorkshire MPs who have backed a 2nd referendum on Brexit Members of Parliament last night voted on eight different options for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, including a second referendum. These are the Yorkshire MPs who have backed a second referndum on Brexit. 1. Hilary Benn (Leeds Central, Labour) Voted for a second referendum to hold another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East, Labour) Voted for a second referendum to hold another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Rachel Reeves (Leeds West, Labour) Voted for a second referendum to hold another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against) jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Rachael Maskell (York Central, Labour) Voted for a second referendum to hold another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against) jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7