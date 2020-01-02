This is how much rail fares in the Wakefield area have increased by today

Train companies that run services in the Wakefield district have increased their fares today.

The cost of train travel increases nationally every year, as the Government switches the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers.

A campaign group has said commuters face "another decade of misery" as fares are hiked by an average of 2.7 per cent across the UK.

Fewer than half (47 per cent) of rail passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to the latest survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

Tony Plumbe, chairman of the North and West Yorkshire branch of the Campaign for Better Transport said the increase was "scandalous".

He said: "The travelling public have not forgotten their suffering during the rail strikes of 2018 in the North.

"We see regular annual fares increases but no improvement in productivity.

"These fare increases have little to do with investment in the railway infrastructure as the RDG would have us believe. Rail fare increases are further unjustified while there is a failure to increase road use prices in line with inflation."

A monthly season ticket between Wakefield and Leeds has now increased to £105.

A monthly M-Card for use on busses and trains for rail zones 1-3, which includes Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, has increased from £118.30 to £121.70.