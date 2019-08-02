This is who the Brexit Party is fielding as candidates in Yorkshire at the next General Election

Today the Brexit party have announced the first 50 prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPC) that are standing for the party in the next general election, with 50 more to be revealed on Monday and another 50 the following day.

Of the first 50, 10 are in constituencies in Yorkshire and the Humber and the surrounding area. They are:

Bradford South – Kulvinder Singh Manik

Don Valley – Paul Alan Whitehurst

Doncaster Central – Surjit Singh Duhre

Penistone and Stocksbridge John Charles Booker

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks to members of the public during a 'walkabout' campaigning for the European Parliament election in Pontefract in May.

Redcar - Jacqueline Cummins

Rother Valley – Allen Cowles

Scarborough and Whitby – Robert Andersen

Scunthorpe – Jeremy James Gorman

Thirsk and Malton – Aleshea Westwood

Wakefield – Robert Bashforth

What do we know about these candidates?

As it turns out, very little. The Brexit Party has billed itself as an “outsider” party and its choice of PPCs seems to reflect this. There is little information about most of the candidates and it appears that the majority are standing for elected office for the first time.

The two that we do know something about are John Booker, standing in Penistone and Stocksbridge, and Allen Cowles, who is standing in Rother Valley. Both are ex-Ukip councillors.

John Booker was until this May a Ukip councillor for the West Ecclesfield ward on Sheffield City Council and Allen Cowles is currently sitting as a Brexit Party councillor in the Sitwell ward on Rotherham council, having originally been elected as Ukip councillor.

Both of these candidates have stood for Parliament before. Allen Cowles stood in 2015 in Rother Valley for Ukip, he gained 23.8 per cent of the vote in coming second to the sitting MP Kevin Barron, who is retiring and will not be standing in the seat again.

John Booker has previously stood for Parliament in 2015, not in Penistone and Stocksbridge but in neighbouring Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough. He also came second to a Labour MP and got 22 per cent of the vote.

As more PPCs are announced over the coming days and weeks, it will become clearer about the kind of candidates the Brexit Party is selecting to stand in Yorkshire constituencies.

The Yorkshire Post has approached the Brexit Party for further information about their PPCs but has yet to receive a response.