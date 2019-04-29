Thornes Park Stadium to close temporarily for local elections

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local Council elections this week.

The closure will take place on Wednesday, May 1, Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3 .

​Customers will be able to use both the ground floor and first floor gyms until 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 1.

The main hall will close at 7am and will be closed until Saturday, May 4, reopening at 8.30am.

The counting of the votes is not open to the public.

Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted on the Wednesday and closed from 10am on Thursday May 2.

The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.

Aspire Fitness Scheme members can use Sun Lane Leisure Centre or any other council-run leisure facilities.