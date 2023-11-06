Tracy Brabin launches North America trade mission to drum up jobs and investment in West Yorkshire

A West Yorkshire delegation, led by Mayor Tracy Brabin, touched down in Toronto yesterday (November 5) and will travel to Boston, New York and Lititz Pennsylvania this week, to boost trade and investment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ms Brabin will meet with leading US and Canadian business leaders, to champion West Yorkshire as a top destination for jobs and growth.

As part of International Trade Week, and supported by the UK government, the Mayor will visit the North American offices of several homegrown businesses, to celebrate their success and discuss how best to scale and export other local businesses to the US, Canada and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the trip, Ms Brabin said: “This trade mission is an exciting first for West Yorkshire – a chance to show the US and Canada what we’re made of, as we boost jobs, investment and opportunities for local people.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, will lead a West Yorkshire delegation around the US.

“We have so much going for us – bustling towns and glorious countryside, nationally celebrated cities of culture, and a work-life balance that makes our talented graduates want to stay in the region.

“As we continue to punch above our weight with an economy that’s bigger than several EU nations, now is the time to declare West Yorkshire open for business, as we build a stronger, brighter economy that works for all.”

The trade mission follows the appointment of aerospace manufacturing expert Mandy Ridyard as the Mayor’s Business Advisor who aims to make the region a top choice for businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “At the heart of the UK and the Northern Powerhouse, West Yorkshire is the ideal place to start and scale a business.

"“Consistently voted one of the happiest and best places to live in the UK, we can deliver the talent pipelines and upskilled workers our businesses need to thrive.

"“And our sector strengths in healthcare and life sciences, digital and media, professional and financial services and advanced manufacturing and engineering, mean we can move forward with huge confidence in our abilities and global ambitions for the future.”

The trade mission follows the launch of the West Yorkshire Plan, which set out a mission to deliver a prosperous region by making it easier for businesses to start-up, grow, innovate, trade and invest.