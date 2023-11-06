Tracy Brabin launches North America trade mission to drum up jobs and investment in West Yorkshire
Ms Brabin will meet with leading US and Canadian business leaders, to champion West Yorkshire as a top destination for jobs and growth.
As part of International Trade Week, and supported by the UK government, the Mayor will visit the North American offices of several homegrown businesses, to celebrate their success and discuss how best to scale and export other local businesses to the US, Canada and around the world.
Commenting on the trip, Ms Brabin said: “This trade mission is an exciting first for West Yorkshire – a chance to show the US and Canada what we’re made of, as we boost jobs, investment and opportunities for local people.
“We have so much going for us – bustling towns and glorious countryside, nationally celebrated cities of culture, and a work-life balance that makes our talented graduates want to stay in the region.
“As we continue to punch above our weight with an economy that’s bigger than several EU nations, now is the time to declare West Yorkshire open for business, as we build a stronger, brighter economy that works for all.”
The trade mission follows the appointment of aerospace manufacturing expert Mandy Ridyard as the Mayor’s Business Advisor who aims to make the region a top choice for businesses.
She said: “At the heart of the UK and the Northern Powerhouse, West Yorkshire is the ideal place to start and scale a business.
"“Consistently voted one of the happiest and best places to live in the UK, we can deliver the talent pipelines and upskilled workers our businesses need to thrive.
"“And our sector strengths in healthcare and life sciences, digital and media, professional and financial services and advanced manufacturing and engineering, mean we can move forward with huge confidence in our abilities and global ambitions for the future.”
The trade mission follows the launch of the West Yorkshire Plan, which set out a mission to deliver a prosperous region by making it easier for businesses to start-up, grow, innovate, trade and invest.
To find out more about the West Yorkshire Plan, visit: https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/growing-the-economy/the-west-yorkshire-plan/