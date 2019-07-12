Units on Westgate to be converted into flats

Vacant retail storage could be converted into flats if a new application is approved.

Pearce Bottomley Architects have applied for permission to refurbish two retail units on Westgate, in the city centre, and transform the first and second floor spaces into flats.

The application suggests that the building, at 24-28 Westgate, could be converted into one two bedroom and three one bedroom flats.

Entry to the flats would be from Bread Street, at the back of the building, by way of a new staircase. Two flats would also have access to a roof terrace.

The building would “match the character of adjacent units”.

The application reads: “The demand for office and retail spaces within Wakefield city centre is declining rapidly.

“The developer is applying for change of use to residential in line with the local authority target to increase residential units within in the city.”

See application 19/01439/LBC for further information.