VIDEO: Pro-EU group deliver basket of fruit to Wakefield MP Mary Creagh

Pro-EU campaigners sang songs as they delivered a basket of continental fruit to Wakefield MP Mary Creagh this afternoon.

Members of Yorkshire for Europe visited 11 Yorkshire MPs, including Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, and Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, as part of a campaign urging the government to hold a People's Vote.

The pro-EU group delivered letters urging their MPs to reject the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, and offered baskets of fruit, which they hoped would serve as a reminder of "some of the many blessings we enjoy as EU members."

As they delivered the fruit, the group sang reworded versions of popular songs, including This Brexit Deal is Naff to the tune of On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at and This Land is Meant to Remain, a cover of Woody Guthrie's This Land is Your Land.

Speaking at the meeting in Ossett on Friday afternoon, Ms Creagh said: "This is a seat that voted 63 per cent to leave, but as I go out and about and talk to people, what's clear is that the Brexit that was promised simply can't be delivered.

"And what's also clear is that it looks like the PM's so-called deal is going to be voted down in Parliament next week. I'll be voting to say no to no deal, and to extend article 50."

Yorkshire for Europe is a Grassroots organisation comprised of 11 local groups, which cover areas including Leeds, York, Sheffield, Doncaster and South and West Yorkshire.

The group, who come from a mixture of political backgrounds, are calling for a People's Vote on any Brexit deal presented by the government.

One member, Alex Marsh, who travelled from Wetherby to join the campaign, said she had made plans to close her business before the end of the month over fears about rising costs after Brexit.

Dr Peter Williams, a member of People's Vote South and West Yorkshire, has campaigned for a People's Vote across Yorkshire.

He said: "The reason I'm canvassing and pushing for a People's Vote is because I think everybody whether they're remain or leave, has a right to look at the details, and decide now, on those details, whether Brexit is the correct thing to do.

"I think there's a lot of realisation now of what we're losing, and so far very little that we seem to be gaining. So lets have to opportunity to either confirm it or decide to stay."