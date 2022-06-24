Wakefield by-election 2022 - all the results

These are the results from the Wakefield by-election 2022:

By Gavin Murray
Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:16 pm

AHMED, Nadeem The Conservative Party Candidate 8,241 votes

AKBAR, Akef Independent 2,090

BICKERDIKE, Paul Christian Peoples Alliance 144

The Monster Raving Loony Party at the by-election count.

DODGSON, Mick Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative 187

EARL 'EATON, Sir Archibald Stanton The Official Monster Raving Loony Party 171

FRANSEN, Jayda Independent 23

GASKELL, Jordan James UK Independence Party (UKIP) 124

Counting gest underway at Thornes Park Stadium.

HERDSON, David John Rowntree Yorkshire Party 1182

HIRST, Therese English Democrats - `Putting England First` 135

JONES, Christopher Richard Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies 84

LIGHTWOOD, Simon Robert (Elected) Labour Party 13,166

The turn out was just under 40 per cent.

NEEDLE, Jamie Luke Liberal Democrats 508

ROUTH, Ashley Theo Blue Green Party 587

SIMON, Ashlea Britain First - No To Immigration 311

WALSH, Chris Reform UK 513

Majority 4,925

Spoiled Votes 62

% turnout 39.5

Total Votes 27,466

