Wakefield by-election 2022 - all the results

AHMED, Nadeem The Conservative Party Candidate 8,241 votes
AKBAR, Akef Independent 2,090
BICKERDIKE, Paul Christian Peoples Alliance 144
DODGSON, Mick Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative 187
EARL 'EATON, Sir Archibald Stanton The Official Monster Raving Loony Party 171
FRANSEN, Jayda Independent 23
GASKELL, Jordan James UK Independence Party (UKIP) 124
HERDSON, David John Rowntree Yorkshire Party 1182
HIRST, Therese English Democrats - `Putting England First` 135
JONES, Christopher Richard Northern Independence Party – Nationalise Energy Companies 84
LIGHTWOOD, Simon Robert (Elected) Labour Party 13,166
NEEDLE, Jamie Luke Liberal Democrats 508
ROUTH, Ashley Theo Blue Green Party 587
SIMON, Ashlea Britain First - No To Immigration 311
WALSH, Chris Reform UK 513
Majority 4,925
Spoiled Votes 62
% turnout 39.5
Total Votes 27,466