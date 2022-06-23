Wakefield by-election 2022: ballot boxes arrive and counting is underway

There are 15 candidates trying to win the seat that was left vacant after former disgraced MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, stepped down after being jailed in May for an historic sexual assault.
Having been a Labour seat for nearly 90 years and forming part of the so-called ‘Red Wall’, the Wakefield seat was snatched by the Conservative Party in the 2019 election in what was regarded as a major upset.
It is widely believed the seat will be a straight fight between Labour candidate Simon Lightwood and Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.
The result is expected to be announced during the early hours of Friday
Conservative : Nadeem Ahmed
Independent: Akef Akbar
Christian People’s Alliance CPPA: Paul Bickerdike
Freedom Alliance: Mick Dodgson
Monster Raving Loony Party: Sir Archibald Stanton Earl ‘Eaton
Independent: Jayda Fransen
UKIP: Jordan Gaskell
Yorkshire Party:David Herdson
English Democrats: Therese Hirst
Northern Independence: Christopher Jones
Labour: Simon Lightwood
Lib Dems: Jamie Needle
Green Party: Ashley Routh
Britain First: Ashlea Simon
Reform UK:Chris Walsh