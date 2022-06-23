Wakefield by-election 2022: ballot boxes arrive and counting is underway

There are 15 candidates trying to win the seat that was left vacant after former disgraced MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, stepped down after being jailed in May for an historic sexual assault.

Having been a Labour seat for nearly 90 years and forming part of the so-called ‘Red Wall’, the Wakefield seat was snatched by the Conservative Party in the 2019 election in what was regarded as a major upset.

It is widely believed the seat will be a straight fight between Labour candidate Simon Lightwood and Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.

Counting underway at Wakefield by election 2022

The result is expected to be announced during the early hours of Friday

Conservative : Nadeem Ahmed

Independent: Akef Akbar

Christian People’s Alliance CPPA: Paul Bickerdike

Freedom Alliance: Mick Dodgson

Monster Raving Loony Party: Sir Archibald Stanton Earl ‘Eaton

Independent: Jayda Fransen

UKIP: Jordan Gaskell

Yorkshire Party:David Herdson

English Democrats: Therese Hirst

Northern Independence: Christopher Jones

Labour: Simon Lightwood

Lib Dems: Jamie Needle

Green Party: Ashley Routh

Britain First: Ashlea Simon