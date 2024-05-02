Wakefield Council elections 2024: Every candidate standing for election across the district
Just over a third of Wakefield Council seats – 22 in total – will be contested.
Labour is the ruling group on the council with 48 seats.
The Conservatives have five, the Lib Dems have three and there are seven independent councillors.
Six independent councillors have not put their names forward for re-election this time around.
Two councillors will be elected in Normanton ward following the resignation of Labour councillor Isabel Owen in March.
A total of 91 candidates are standing for election across all 21 council wards.
Labour, Conservatives and The Green Party are competing in every seat.
The Yorkshire Party have candidates in seven wards.
Wakefield and District Independents and the Lib Dems each have six candidates.
The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is fielding four candidates and there are two Reform UK candidates.
The Heritage Party has one candidate standing in Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.
Mark Harrop is seeking election as an independent councillor in Horbury and South Ossett ward.
Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station.
Passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges can be used.
A full list of all acceptable identity documents is available at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate
The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:
Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1
Jody Gabriel – Green Party
Dylan Nykamp – Conservative
Martin Roberts – Labour
Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2
Jackie Ferguson – Labour
John Ingham – Green Party
Neil Kennedy – Wakefield District Independents
Eamonn Mullins – Conservative
Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3
Peter Forster – Conservative
Krys Holmes – Green Part.
Josie Pritchard – Labour
John Thomas – Wakefield District Independents
Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4
Stephen Brennan – Green Party
Richard Forster – Labour
Paul Phelps – Yorkshire Party
Joanne Smart – ConservativeCrofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5
Elizabeth Cowton – Conservative
Faith Heptinstall – Labour
Garry Newby – Green Party
Featherstone – Ward 6
Cynthia Dickenson – Green Party
Anthony Hill – Conservative
Maureen Tennant-King – Labour
Hemsworth – Ward 7
Michael Johnson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Laura Jones – Labour
Lyn Morton – Green Party
Doreen Smart – Conservative
Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8
Darren Byford – Labour
Madalena Coutinho – Conservative
Mark Goodair – Liberal Democrats
Mark Harrop – Independent
Richard Norris – Green Party
Knottingley – Ward 9
Theo Biddle – Labour
Adele Hayes – Liberal Democrats
Ruth Love – Green Party
Amy Swift – Conservative
Normanton – Ward 10 (Two to be elected)
John Clayton – Green Party
Julie Medford – Labour
Tomas Mestre – Conservative
Cliff Parsons – Wakefield and District Independents
Chad Thomas – Conservative
Daniel Wilton – Labour
Ossett – Ward 11
Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party
Karl Clough – Conservative
Tony Sargeant – Liberal Democrats
Stephen Scott – Green Party
Sandra Senior – Reform UK
Duncan Smith – Labour
Pontefract North – Ward 12
Helen Antcliff – Labour
Jack Crosswaite – Conservative
Chris Dawson – Yorkshire Party
Emma Tingle – Green Party
Pontefract South – Ward 13
Julie Craig – Labour
Tony Hames – Conservatives
Oliver Watkins – Green Party
South Elmsall and South Kirkby – Ward 14
Michelle Collins – Labour
Stefan Ludewig – Green Party
Daniel Wrightson – Conservative
Stanley and Outwood East – Ward 15
Richard Copeland – Green Party
Darren Lumber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Matthew Morley – Labour
Jenny Prest – Wakefield and District Independents
Margaret Woolmer – Conservative
Wakefield East – Ward 16
Naeem Formuli – Conservative
Michael Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Janet Mackintosh – Green Party
Natalie Walton – Labour
Wakefield North – Ward 17
Tom Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ashton Howick – Green Party
Andy Mack – Yorkshire Party
Elizabeth Rhodes – Labour
Tim Woolmer – Conservative
Wakefield Rural – Ward 18
David Herdson – Yorkshire Party
Mark Lord – Liberal Democrats
Andy Nicholls – Labour
Karen Sadler – Green Party
Ian Sanders – Conservative
Wakefield South – Ward 19
Daniel Cochran – Yorkshire Party
Kate Dodd – Green Party
James Hardwick – Conservative
Shabaan Saleem – Labour
Wakefield West – Ward 20
Susan Hayes – Liberal Democrats
John Higson – Conservative
Hilary Mitchell – Labour
Susan Stretton – Heritage Party
Laura Towle – Green Party
Wrenthorpe and Outwood West – Ward 21
Waj Ali – Conservatives
David Dews – Reform UK
Brendan Fraser – Labour
Brent Hawksley – Yorkshire Party
Daniel Russell – Green Party
Nic Stansby – Wakefield and District Independents
Janet Walton – Liberal Democrats
