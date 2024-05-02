Wakefield Council elections 2024: Every candidate standing for election across the district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over a third of Wakefield Council seats – 22 in total – will be contested.

Labour is the ruling group on the council with 48 seats.

The Conservatives have five, the Lib Dems have three and there are seven independent councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling station at Wrenthorpe Village Hall, Wakefield

Six independent councillors have not put their names forward for re-election this time around.

Two councillors will be elected in Normanton ward following the resignation of Labour councillor Isabel Owen in March.

A total of 91 candidates are standing for election across all 21 council wards.

Labour, Conservatives and The Green Party are competing in every seat.

Polling station at Outwood Memorial Hall, Wakefield

The Yorkshire Party have candidates in seven wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield and District Independents and the Lib Dems each have six candidates.

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is fielding four candidates and there are two Reform UK candidates.

The Heritage Party has one candidate standing in Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.

Mark Harrop is seeking election as an independent councillor in Horbury and South Ossett ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station.

Passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges can be used.

A full list of all acceptable identity documents is available at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

The candidates, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1

Jody Gabriel – Green Party

Dylan Nykamp – Conservative

Martin Roberts – Labour

Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2

Jackie Ferguson – Labour

John Ingham – Green Party

Neil Kennedy – Wakefield District Independents

Eamonn Mullins – Conservative

Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3

Peter Forster – Conservative

Krys Holmes – Green Part.

Josie Pritchard – Labour

John Thomas – Wakefield District Independents

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4

Stephen Brennan – Green Party

Richard Forster – Labour

Paul Phelps – Yorkshire Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Smart – ConservativeCrofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5

Elizabeth Cowton – Conservative

Faith Heptinstall – Labour

Garry Newby – Green Party

Featherstone – Ward 6

Cynthia Dickenson – Green Party

Anthony Hill – Conservative

Maureen Tennant-King – Labour

Hemsworth – Ward 7

Michael Johnson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Laura Jones – Labour

Lyn Morton – Green Party

Doreen Smart – Conservative

Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8

Darren Byford – Labour

Madalena Coutinho – Conservative

Mark Goodair – Liberal Democrats

Mark Harrop – Independent

Richard Norris – Green Party

Knottingley – Ward 9

Theo Biddle – Labour

Adele Hayes – Liberal Democrats

Ruth Love – Green Party

Amy Swift – Conservative

Normanton – Ward 10 (Two to be elected)

John Clayton – Green Party

Julie Medford – Labour

Tomas Mestre – Conservative

Cliff Parsons – Wakefield and District Independents

Chad Thomas – Conservative

Daniel Wilton – Labour

Ossett – Ward 11

Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party

Karl Clough – Conservative

Tony Sargeant – Liberal Democrats

Stephen Scott – Green Party

Sandra Senior – Reform UK

Duncan Smith – Labour

Pontefract North – Ward 12

Helen Antcliff – Labour

Jack Crosswaite – Conservative

Chris Dawson – Yorkshire Party

Emma Tingle – Green Party

Pontefract South – Ward 13

Julie Craig – Labour

Tony Hames – Conservatives

Oliver Watkins – Green Party

South Elmsall and South Kirkby – Ward 14

Michelle Collins – Labour

Stefan Ludewig – Green Party

Daniel Wrightson – Conservative

Stanley and Outwood East – Ward 15

Richard Copeland – Green Party

Darren Lumber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Matthew Morley – Labour

Jenny Prest – Wakefield and District Independents

Margaret Woolmer – Conservative

Wakefield East – Ward 16

Naeem Formuli – Conservative

Michael Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Janet Mackintosh – Green Party

Natalie Walton – Labour

Wakefield North – Ward 17

Tom Griffiths – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ashton Howick – Green Party

Andy Mack – Yorkshire Party

Elizabeth Rhodes – Labour

Tim Woolmer – Conservative

Wakefield Rural – Ward 18

David Herdson – Yorkshire Party

Mark Lord – Liberal Democrats

Andy Nicholls – Labour

Karen Sadler – Green Party

Ian Sanders – Conservative

Wakefield South – Ward 19

Daniel Cochran – Yorkshire Party

Kate Dodd – Green Party

James Hardwick – Conservative

Shabaan Saleem – Labour

Wakefield West – Ward 20

Susan Hayes – Liberal Democrats

John Higson – Conservative

Hilary Mitchell – Labour

Susan Stretton – Heritage Party

Laura Towle – Green Party

Wrenthorpe and Outwood West – Ward 21

Waj Ali – Conservatives

David Dews – Reform UK

Brendan Fraser – Labour

Brent Hawksley – Yorkshire Party

Daniel Russell – Green Party

Nic Stansby – Wakefield and District Independents