Coun Jeffery will contest her Castleford Central and Glasshoughton seat again at this year's local elections.

Denise Jeffery took over the running of the authority in December 2019 after the retirement of long-serving leader Peter Box.

Councillor Jeffery said on Tuesday she would contest her Castleford Central and Glasshoughton seat at the elections in May, having served the ward since 1987.

She also indicated that she will continue as the leader of the council's controlling Labour group until at least 2024, when all 63 of the authority's seats will be up for election.

Local councillors normally serve for four years at a time, but with Wakefield's ward boundaries set to be changed, the district will have its first all-out elections in 20 years.