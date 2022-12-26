We know this is a very difficult end to the year for many. Huge financial challenges are being faced by you, your families and public services.

The Chancellor’s Autumn statement was a disaster for thousands of people in our district – who face higher taxes, more inflation, and higher mortgage rates – putting an even greater strain on already struggling household budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, no Council is able to absorb the rising costs, particularly energy bills, and we are currently looking at how best to protect frontline services for the most vulnerable people in our district.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Councillor Denise Jeffery.

I have always been determined to make a positive difference to people’s lives. That will never change and it’s why we have support in place for those in debt, or struggling to pay rent or Council Tax, as well as support to claim Universal Credit or other benefits.

The district now has a welcoming network of Warm Spaces offering safety, warmth, hot drinks or food, some company, and activities – all for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our winter wellness campaign, which aims to keep you and your loved ones healthy throughout winter, has plenty of advice about how to stay well.

Check out our social media accounts where we are posting tips and providing information on other local services who are here to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, we intend to bring new opportunities for businesses and residents and create local jobs.

Our regeneration plans will start to take shape with the opening of the Tileyard North development on the historic waterfront, that will bring people from across the country and abroad, working in the creative industries. Along with events space, a restaurant, bar and hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exciting new sculpture trail is set to guide residents and visitors on a journey of discovery through Wakefield and attract people to the city centre, and not forgetting the return of the ever popular Rhubarb and Liquorice festivals.

Above all I will continue in my determination to do the best for the people of the district.”