Wakefield Council leader ‘extremely disappointed’ with Levelling Up Funding snub

Wakefield Council’s leader Denise Jeffery described the announcement as disappointing as only six projects across Yorkshire are to receive Westminster funding.

Coun Jeffery said: “We are obviously extremely disappointed by these decisions.

“We had some incredible plans that would have transformed the district for residents and businesses.

Tom Gordon

“Our bids for Knottingley and South Kirkby are built upon long-standing work with local communities and we will continue to work with them, to deliver our shared priorities there and in Wakefield

“Yorkshire has received far less than the south east in this round of so-called ‘Levelling Up’.”

Residents and businesses in South Kirkby had been hoping to bring businesses and employment opportunities to the area while creating new skills and training opportunities for young people.

The snub means projects designed to improve both the local economy and the environment will be put on hold.

Denise Jeffery

It was hoped the funding would have paid for the The Creative Futures Hub, with the construction of a purpose-built facility to support higher and further education in the creative industries sector.

South Kirkby’s bid also proposed the development of a new creative cluster at Production Park to support more well-paid, highly skilled jobs and a ‘gateway and greening project’ to improve the local environment around South Kirkby.

In Knottingley, residents were hoping the funding would improve the Hill Top shopping area by boosting recreational and family leisure activities.

Residents also want a play park for small children, green space with seating and a play park for older children.

Six projects in Yorkshire totalling over £120 million have been approved in the latest round of funding, while the South East of the country was awarded over £210 million.

Two funding bids in West Yorkshire were successful – £41m for bus improvements and a £12m regeneration package for Batley.

Coun Jeffery said she would be seeking “urgent feedback” on why Wakefield’s funding bids were rejected.

She added: “We are, however, continuing to make great progress with other key regeneration projects, including those that have received funding from the first round of Levelling Up grants.

“This year, we will see the opening of Tileyard North, one of the largest creative centres in England.

“The renovation of the old Wakefield Indoor Market into a creative hub will soon be complete, it will offer events and exhibition space, alongside skills and creative business space.

“Plans for a hotel and office, on the site of the old Westgate Railway station are gathering momentum. We are buying it at the end of the month and then advertising for a developer. Construction is expected to start next year.

“These will bring with them exciting opportunities and secure a brighter future for the people of the district.”

Tom Gordon, councillor for Knottingley and Lib Dem leader at Wakefield Council, said: “It is disappointing that the Knottingley bid was not successful.

“It is absolutely scandalous that the Conservative government are throwing large quantities of cash at Conservative and marginal seats.