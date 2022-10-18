The new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed the U-turn yesterday on the controversial mini-budget proposed by predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in September.

He is reversing almost all of Mr Kwarteng’s measures including the 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax.

But Coun Jeffery said that that the U-turn ‘does not go far enough’ and people across the district will still suffer this winter with rising monthly mortgage payments and stagnant benefits despite inflation.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffrey.

Coun Jeffrey (Lab) said: “The Chancellor’s statement reverses some of the damage from the disastrous and self-inflicted mini budget chaos, but it does not go far enough.

“Families, households, and people with mortgages and the people who rely on public services across our district, still look like they are suffering badly this winter.

“There is no sign of a windfall tax or any statement around increasing payments for benefits claimants in line with inflation.

“The statement also looks like signalling a return to austerity and another programme of cuts to public services, which is hugely disappointing, as there are no easy cuts left in councils or other public services and haven’t been for a long time.

New UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street on October 14. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

“More local people are going to need support and help from this council and other local services – and we will have less resources to deliver what they need.

“We will of course continue to put our residents, especially those most vulnerable and in greatest need, first. But it will not be easy,” she said.

“For the sake of local people and businesses, and people and businesses across the country, a change of government cannot come soon enough.”

Support to those in debt, or struggling to pay rent or Council Tax, as well as support to claim Universal Credit or other benefits can be accessed through the Council’s More Money in Your Pocket scheme.

Support is also available via the Help at the Hub service. It puts people in touch with a range of organisations such as food banks, access to financial support and Citizens Advice (CAB).

It can also help those worried about money, jobs, housing, or health.