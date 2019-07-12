Wakefield Council ranked top ten for supporting children with needs

Wakefield Council has been ranked in the top ten of local authorities in England for supporting children and young people with needs.

Independent organisation, IMPOWER, has devised a new way to assess the effectiveness of services for children with physical and mental health needs, and using an analysis of data they focused on where the best outcomes for children were achieved in both mainstream and special schools.

Wakefield Council has been ranked as the sixth best performer overall.

Beate Wagner, corporate director for children and young people at Wakefield Council, said: “It is very positive that our approach to supporting children and young people with high needs has been recognised and highly praised.

"But we are not complacent and we remain committed to the continual improvement of our services.”

