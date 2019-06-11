Wakefield Council talks 'ongoing' with Yorkcourt as Mary Creagh has her say on the latest news

Wakefield Council says talks are continuing with a developer over a community stadium, despite the firm dismissing a request for cash to help build it.

Yorkcourt was given planning permission to build a 12,000 seater venue to be used by Wakefield Trinity in 2012, but the ground was never built.

Mary Creagh MP said she was disappointed Yorkcourt may receive planning permission for a new warehouse on the land.

With the club now expected to stay at its current Belle Vue ground, fans called for Yorkcourt to chip in with cash to help towards its redevelopment and expansion.

But it was revealed last week that despite Wakefield Council asking the company for a contribution, Yorkcourt refused, claiming that it wouldn't be "lawful" for them to help fund the stadium.

It comes as local MP Mary Creagh repeated her criticism of the developer, and said she was "deeply disappointed" its plan to build a warehouse on land eamarked for the stadium could yet be approved.

But the authority's deputy leader, Denise Jeffery said this week: "The council had requested a contribution from the developer to help finance the community stadium.

The council's deputy leader, Denise Jeffery, said she was confident a community stadium would be delivered.

"This was declined on legal grounds.

"Talks have since been ongoing and all parties are working hard towards the goal of delivering the community stadium at Belle Vue and we all have confidence that this can be achieved.”

Wakefield Council was asked specifically how much money it had requested from Yorkcourt.

The authority refused to give this information, claiming it was commercially sensitive.

Ms Creagh spoke against Yorkcourt's plan to build a depot on the Newmarket site in Stanley at a planning meeting in February.

Commenting on the possibility that the plan may be approved later this week, she said: "I am deeply disappointed that seven years after Colin Mackie and Yorkcourt Properties Ltd promised the people of Wakefield a community stadium, the council is once again recommending granting him further planning permission when he has spectacularly failed to deliver on any of his promises.

"I objected in the strongest possible terms at the previous planning meeting. Those objections still stand and I have asked that they are carried forward."

Elected members voted down the proposal at the February meeting after Ms Creagh's objection, but their reasons for doing so are set to be challenged at planning committee on Thursday.

Following legal advice, council officers have indicated all four reasons given by the committee are "unreasonable" and may not stand up to scrutiny.

These included a "lack of trust" in Yorkcourt following the failure to deliver the community stadium and the suggestion that there was a link between the warehouse and sports ground.

As a result, planning permission for the scheme has been recommended. If approved, it would be occupied by Wakefield-based beer and wine makers H.B Clark, also known as Kitwave.

Local Democracy Reporting Service