Wakefield Council to fly the flag ahead of England's Euro 2020 final against Italy

The flag will be flown at public buildings.as England take on Italy on Sunday evening.

Wakefield Town Hall, Wakefield County Hall, Castleford Civic Centre, Pontefract Town Hall and Ossett Town Hall, will have the flag on display from today until Wednesday July 14.

England’s 2-1 victory against Denmark booked the national side's first final in a major tournament since 1966 when England beat West Germany in the World Cup.

The flag at Wakefield Town Hall

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are so proud of the England team reaching their first major final since 1966. The council, and I am sure most of the district, are already celebrating this amazing achievement of our national team and we will be right behind them on Sunday night’s final.”

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “Congratulations to England in securing their well-deserved place in the final. We are proud to be flying the flag across the district in support for the England team.”

Coun Jeffery added: “This is an excellent chance for us to come together with family and friends to celebrate England’s amazing achievement so far and cheer on our national team, uniting the country after a difficult 18 months.