Wakefield Council urges voters to return postal votes ahead of local election
and live on Freeview channel 276
People will receive instructions with their ballot paper on how to complete the postal vote ahead of the election on May 2.
Anyone with a postal vote cannot vote in person at a polling station, however, completed forms can be handed in at any polling station within the same ward on the day of the election, any time up to 10pm.
Postal votes can also be dropped off at County Hall, Wakefield up to 10pm on election day.
For elections taking place on May 2, voters can only hand in their own postal vote, and the postal votes of up to five other people, at a polling station or to the local council.
When handing in postal votes, a form needs to be completed which includes the voter’sname and address, how many postal votes are being handed in and why the voter is handing in those postal votes.
Gillian Marshall, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Postal votes will start to be delivered to our residents this week and we encourage people to return it as soon as possible.
“If you are concerned about getting to a polling station on 2 May, there is still time to apply for a postal vote or to nominate someone to vote on your behalf – a proxy vote.”
The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.
For more information about the elections process or previous election results, visit http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections