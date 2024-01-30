WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Petrol station approved and caravan park refused

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, January 15.

APPROVED

Goosehill Cottage, Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield WF6 2JB: Extensions and outbuilding

21 Princes Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SP: Single-storey link extension to rear and partial garage conversion

40 Malvern Mews, Wakefield, WF1 2FD: Proposed rear dormer loft conversion

12 Lyndale Grove, Normanton, WF6 1PB: Single-storey side extension

103 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4RP: Single-storey extension to side/rear, new pitched roof to single-storey front and side wrap around, increasing width of existing drive, alterations to existing fenestration

31 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7NT: Extension to rear of property to side of existing rear extension

38 Westbourne Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4JT: New pitched roof to existing flat roof on front, side, rear extensions and conversion of attached garage to habitable room

14 Carleton Park Avenue Pontefract WF8 3RH: Two storey and single storey extensions to rear

95 Howard Crescent, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3AN: Single-storey side and rear extension to the dwelling. Alteration off street parking to the front. Cladding to the principal elevation. Secure gate and fence to the side/front. Proposed detached outbuilding to the rear of the site. Render to the proposed outbuilding, proposed single storey side and rear extension and the existing dwellings side elevation. External alterations to existing dwellinghouse

35 Hamel Rise, Hemsworth, WF9 4LL: Single-storey extension to rear and side and porch to front

3 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Single-storey rear extension, changes to fenestration and change to external materials of existing dwelling

Willow Lea, College Grove, Castleford: WF10 5NS: Proposed small ground array of five solar panels to rear

30-32 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 0ES: Part two-storey, part single-storey extension to rear with roof terrace

2 Cottam Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HU: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions

3 Eskdale Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2RE: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions with changes to openings

4 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, WF4 5FA: Heat pump on the side elevation

192 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AE: Rear dormer roof extension and rooflight to front

Timothy Croft Cottage, Spa Lane, Ossett, WF5 0HN: Use of annexe as a separate dwellinghouse in breach of occupancy conditions

Units 1 and 2 Harvard Way, Normanton, WF6 1FL: Installation of a temporary marquee

17 Broomhall Avenue Wakefield WF1 2BB: Two-storey front extension, two storey rear extension, rear canopy and raised patio area, raising of, and changes to, garage roof, associated internal and external alterations to the front, and render to all elevations (existing and proposed)

32 Cross Road, Middlestown, WF4 4QE: Alteration of front garage door to a window and door

89 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two storey extension to side, first floor extension to side and internal alterations

4 Westfield Villas, Horbury, WF4 6EQ: First floor side extension and alteration to the existing front elevation

Caravan, Royd Moor Dairy Farm, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 1BA: Siting and use of a static caravan as a single dwellinghouse

18 Springhill Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HA: Single-storey front and rear extension to the dwelling, raised patio area to the rear, demolish existing garage and replace with detached garage to the side, increase the hardstanding to the front and introduce new boundary treatment to the front facing Springhill Avenue

63 High Street, South Hiendley, Barnsley, S72 9AH: Two-storey extension to rear

95 Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BY: Partial demolition of existing garage and single-storey extension to side and rear of outbuilding with associated works to driveway and boundary treatments

Overtown Court, 1 The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6JX: Construction of an outbuilding within the residential curtilage of the dwelling

60 Dewsbury Road, Ossett, WF5 9NQ: Single-storey extensions to front and side and elevational alterations

Land to East of Crofton Wastewater Treatment Works, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NX: Construction of new ferric sulphate dosing kiosk and sodium hydroxide (caustic) dosing kiosk

Land south of Whistler Drive, Castleford: Roadside facility comprising a petrol filling station with associated kioskstore, a drive-thru coffee shop unit, jet washes, canopy and associated infrastructure, internal highways works and landscaping works

Land opposite Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HL: Construction of sculpture

63 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 8RJ: Demolition of existing building and construction of three storey apartment block to create eight residential units

REFUSED

Trinity Lounge, 43 Brook Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QW: Single-storey side extension to form covered seating area (retrospective)

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU: Change of use from vacant land to residential garden space including addition boundary landscaping and construction of solar and battery store/storage building associated with Croftfield House

67 Womersley Road, Knottingley, WF11 0DL: Change of use of dwelling to site manager's accommodation; change of use of residential garden and small holding to a park home site (eight static caravans) following demolition of existing three pig shed buildings (part retrospective)

Gladwyn, 77 Cow Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HF: Construction of new boundary fence to be positioned above existing wall to front of property. Combined total height of 2m. Includes new access gates

130 Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3AR: Convert existing garage into a new separate one bedroom dwelling house and external alterations including partial demolition of the existing building, raising the roof height and fencing

1 Trevor Terrace, Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QY: Material change of use from garden land and agricultural smallholding land to a use for stationing of six touring caravans for occupation by a single Gypsy family in association with 1 Trevor Terrace including works for the construction of an outbuilding for ancillary use, the construction of a timber caravan port and a timber shed, the construction of a single-storey blockwork dayroom, use of two existing single storey buildings as a dayrooms and ancillary outbuilding/store, creation of vehicular access with construction of boundary wall and gates along site frontage to Lawns Lane and formation of a hardstanding area for caravans and vehicle parking (retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

57-63 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF: External alterations to unit to include new signage, replacement of entrance doors, entrance ramp, installation of air conditioning condenser units, extract grilles and creation of outside seating area to front

Unit 18 to 20, The Ice Co Limited, Langthwaite Road, Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: Extension to existing production facility to provide on-site cold storage facility, new plant room, new offices and amenities and associated works (concrete yard works, car park provision etc)

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Jaglin Court, Little Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5AW: Demolition method statement

Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Verification report

Stables, Navvy Lane, Royston, Barnsley: S71 4EF: Details of land uses, details of proposed, lighting, biodiversity enhancement plan, biodiversity landscape plan

16 Church Lane, Normanto,n WF6 1EU: External materials, radon protection and CEMP