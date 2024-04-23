Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The applications were decided the week beginning April 15.

APPROVED

6 Long Crest, Pontefract, WF8 2QT: Single-storey extension to rear, blocking up of existing door and instalation of new window on the south east (side elevation), new garden fence to a maximum height of 2m

Stock image

56 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9PD: Loft conversion insertion of rooflights to front and rear roof pitches

Dandy Mill Farm, Water Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2JX: Non-material amendment to approved application to add a single-storey rear extension, a canopy to the front, alterations to the windows in the rear elevation of plots 1 and 2 and alterations to the side openings within plot 2

23 Brentlea Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SE: Proposed demolition of conservatory and proposed single-storey extension to side and rear

44 Langdale Drive, Wakefield, WF2 9EW: Garage will be built from concrete blocks and placed on foundation slab

1 Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6EY: Fell ash tree

109 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Installation of two sets of gates to front and rear boundaries

119 George-a-green Road Wakefield WF2 8ES: Single-storey extension to side and rear to form a granny flat and open plan living

7 Painthorpe Lane Hall Green Wakefield WF4 3LA: Variation of condition (approved plans) and removal of condition (telegraph pole)

New College, Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QR: Replacement of existing two-storey education building with two-storey education building

41 Elizabeth Court, Wakefield, WF2 9NG: Alterations to dwelling house to change garage to bedroom and single-storey front extension

19 High Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2BX: Replacement and repair of boundary and retaining walls

REFUSED

3 and 5 The Crescent, Netherton, Wakefield WF4 4ND: Installation of rear roof dormers

26 Clarke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4TH: Part single and part two-storey extension to side, single-storey extension to front and canopy to front

15 Burntwood Crescent, South Kirkby, WF9 3RN: Outbuilding to front/side of existing dwelling (retrospective)

Moto Hospitality Northbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Drive-thru Greggs restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works

Welcome Break, Great North Road (A1), Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3HU: Replacement of existing detached office building with detached food-to-go building (Greggs Pod) and other associated minor site alterations

WITHDRAWN

Whitley Farm, Green Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4EX: Agricultural storage building

124 Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HE: Outline application for residential development and access road following demolition of existing bungalow and garage

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Altofts Hall Farm, Station Road, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2NB: Demolition of existing farmhouse and associated buildings

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Land At Whistler Drive Castleford: Employment and skills for operational phase and construction phase

Carleton Yorkshire Water Sewage Plant, Hardwick Road, Pontefract, WF8 3QY: Arboricultural method statement and landscaping