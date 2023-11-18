Wakefield district charity shop front revamped in £1.1m scheme to improve town centres

A revamped shopfront has been revealed at the South Elmsall Prince of Wales Hospice store following a £1.1m investment

The charity shop received funding from the Shop Improvement Grant Scheme, which was set up to enhance the look of shops and businesses in local high streets and encourage people to shop and visit the town centres.

Nearly £110,000 worth of grants have been allocated so far to business owners in South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Moorthorpe.

In total, £876,000 is being spent on shop improvements and an additional £229,000 has been made available for owners who want to upgrade their existing security measures, under the Shop Security Grant Scheme.

Coun Michael Graham and Jackie Jones outside the shop

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: "Our aim is to deliver quality regeneration projects that will inspire and encourage new investment into our towns and the surrounding areas.

“Our Shop Improvement Grant scheme is one of the ways we are helping them by investing in the appearance and vibrancy of local high street shops.

"We want the district’s town centres to be attractive destinations for residents and visitors alike, to boost our local economies.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more shops undergoing a revamp and as grants are still available in many areas of the district, I would encourage businesses to get in touch.”

Jackie Jones, retail manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “It’s been more than ten years since our South Elmsall charity shop was last refurbished.

"Customers were telling us that although they loved our little shop, it was looking rather tired, uninspiring, and dated.

“The Shop Improvement Grant from Wakefield Council gave us the opportunity to enhance the shop's front appearance, making it more appealing to customers.

The scheme is still open to new enquiries in South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Moorthorpe, with plans to include Hemsworth in the upcoming months.

Cash can be spent on improvements to the outside of the premises, such as repairing or restoring façades and new or improved canopies and signage.

The scheme is also still open to new enquiries in Castleford and Wakefield with phase two recently launched.