The following applications were validated the week beginning July 24 and July 31.

Heathlands, City Fields, Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Re-discharge of condition (external lighting)

20 Yarn Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8FR: Conversion of garage into store

City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4NG: Discharge of conditions (archaeological recording, temporary drainage and tree protection)

Haggwood, Pontefract Road, Hemsworth, WF9 5LW: Removal of three dead trees

Tchibo, 1 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1JZ: Change of use from office space to four flats

33 Lindale Grove, Wakefield, WF2 0BU: Increase in roof ridge to accommodate loft conversion and rear dormer

Mosque Park, Hill Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4NJ: Variation of condition (approved plans)

66 Broad Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2NB: Detached dwelling

1 Kestrel Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SB: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extention and detached garage following demolition of conservatory

32 Park Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EF: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and part-demolition of garage

Broad Lane Business Centre, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2JX: Discharge of condition (verification report plots)

Pontefract Insulation, 10A Tanshelf Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4DH: Discharge of conditions (materials, cycle facilities, ECV, bin storage, dust mitigation)

City Fields, Phase 3B, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (internal adoptable estate roads, highways structures and levels, temporary surface water drainage, surface water drainage, flood route)

Oaklands 1 Meadow Bank, Ackworth, WF7 7HW: Fell ash tree

75 Pontefract Road, Crofton, WF4 1LW: First-floor extension

7 Marsden Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AW: Single-storey rear extension, partial conversion of garage

Minsthorpe Community College, Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2UJ: Discharge of conditions (CEMP, landscaping, materials and boundaries, foul and surface water drainage, levels, arboricultural method statement and surface water drainage)

6 Woodyard Cottages, Walton, Wakefield, WF1 5RZ: Single-storey front infill extension

Plot 8, Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Discharge of condition (access works)

Clayton Hospital, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3JS: Discharge of condition (planting schedule)

7 Friars Nook, Pontefract, WF8 2AZ: Single-storey extension to side and front. Demolition of existing shed/store

The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Internally illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme

40 Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6HD: Single-storey rear extension

Oakland Hill Estate, Oakwood Close, Airedale WF11 8AE: Request for screening opinion under regulation six of town and county planning

38 Hillcrest Road, Castleford, WF10 3QX: Outline application for one single dwelling

The Royal Oak, 15 High Street, Crofton, WF4 1NF: Concrete boundary fence and metal gate

Elder House, 72 Dale Street, Ossett, WF5 9HJ: New dwelling to rear of Elder House

12 Gleneagles Court, Normanton, WF6 1WW: Single-storey extension to side

Brookfield Long Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7EY: Certificate of existing lawful development for extensions and alterations

The Bungalow, Grove Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AN: Curly willow, copper beech, crown clean, removing crossing rubbing and dead branches, crown lift to approx 3m

19A Old Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QN: Demolition of dwelling, garage and one stable block, construction of replacement dwelling with raised balconies, new stable block and new boundary wall and gates

171 Hollin Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EG: Single-storey rear and side extensions, conversion of garage into living space, side dormer to roof and first floor alterations, including balcony and balustrading to rear and application of render

Cars 2 Limited, Westgate, Wakefield WF2 9RY: Internally illuminated signage scheme

8 Cliff Parade, Wakefield, WF1 2TA: Fell laburnum tree

26 Wood Mount, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4SB: Single and double-storey extension to rear with raised decked terrace. First floor side extension above existing garage and porch to front elevation

Millpond Petrol Station, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HL: Remodelling of petrol filling station including part demolition, rear extension and new shop front, electrical charging points, jet wash bays, ATM machine, pole sign and part change of use of store to form a hot food takeaway

Birkwood Farm, Birkwood Road, Normanton, WF6 2JE: Wharf to Aire and Calder Navigation

102 Birch Grove, Castleford, WF10 3PH: Discharge of conditions (materials, finished floor levels, wheel washing, boundary treatments and landscaping

23 Barnsdale Way, Ackworth, WF7 7RU: Change of use of garage for dog grooming

Horse Pasture by Smawell Lane, Notton, WF4 2PB: Agricultural buildings (part-retrospective)

St James Church, Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8EB: Non-illuminated notice board

111 St Oswald Road, Wakefield, WF2 8EJ: Single-storey extension to front and rear (retrospective) and replacement of boundary wall and gate

5 and 7 Carlton Street Wakefield WF2 8TQ: Conversion of two dwellings into one, with two-storey front extension, porch, single-storey rear extension and dormers

117 Cliff Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EJ: Part two-storey, part single-storey extension to enable roof conversion

8 Bank Street, Wakefield, WF1 1EH: Retain temporary art installation

Lodge Back Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TG: Retention of temporary art installation

62 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Retention of temporary art installation

City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Discharge of condition

4 Lingwell Gate Drive, Outwood, WF1 2NY: Single-storey extension

35 Woodlands Avenue Castleford WF10 3HR: Single-storey conservatory extension

Retail Consolidation Services, California Way, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QL: Discharge of condition (landscaping and biodiversity)

The Millenium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, WF7 5EN: Discharge of conditions (bat box detail, highway verge/footway crossing detail, construction method statement and remediation strategy)

16 Fairfield Road Ossett Wakefield WF5 0TF: Outline planning for one detached dwelling and construction of new garage

Honeycutt, Great North Road, Darrington, WF8 3HS: Discharge of conditions (boundary treatment), (landscaping) and (bin/garden store detail)

Esseco UK Limited, Calder Vale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PH: Two kiosks

33 Grime Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1EJ: Two-storey extensions to side and rear, porch to front and raised patio to rear

Cavewell House, Manor Lane Ossett, WF5 0LJ: Discharge of conditions (piped discharge and drainage)

80 Hollin Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3PR: Discharge of condition (boundary treatments)

106 Ackworth Road, Pontefract, WF8 4NQ: Single-storey extension

13 Valley Road, Darrington, WF8 3BT: Single-story extension