WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Greggs ‘pod’ could be coming to village

The proposals were validated by Wakefield Council in the weeks beginning September 11, September 18 and September 25.

103 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JE: Discharge of conditions (materials and landscaping)

Unit 68 (B15) Junction 32 Outlet, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Non-material amendment pursuant to change of use to a mixed retail and cafe/restaurant use

563 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AH: Single-storey extension and attached garage (retrospective)

561 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AH: Single-storey rear extension and attached garage (retrospective)

Land at Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Discharge of conditions (CEMP and parking levels detail)

165 Redhill Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4QW: New garden outbuilding

4 Westfield Villas, Horbury, WF4 6EQ: First-floor extension

HM Prison New Hall Way, Flockton, WF4 4AX: Removal of windblown wild cherry tree and dead silver birch

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton ,WF10 5HX: Discharge of condition (waste management strategy)

225 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7AJ: Variation of conditions (approved plans, bat boxes, access gate and external lighting)

Caravan, Royd Moor Dairy Farm, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 1BA: Siting and use of a static caravan as a single dwellinghouse

Pinderfields Hospital, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DG: Removal of dead sycamore tree

Hill Top Lane/New Road, West Hardwick: Work to create three passing places

2 Bretton Lane, Bretton, WF4 4LB: Fell dead cherry tree

Normanton Service Station, Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2DW: Creation of charging zone, EV chargers, canopy, LV panel and associated forecourt works

Low Farm, Hardwick Lane, West Hardwick, WF4 1RQ: Change of use of agricultural building to self-storage use (resubmission)

Monkhill Triangle, Parcel C, De Lacy Way, Pontefract,ld WF8 1JP: Discharge of condition (foul and surface water drainage)

Newmarket Lane cold store distribution warehouse, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4BY: Extension of cold store

19 Lower Northcroft, South Elmsall, WF9 2TB: Single-storey extension

34 Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3JP: Part single, part two-storey extension to rear

95 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AP: Change of use from dwelling to serviced accommodation

The Picture House, 12 Station Road, Castleford, WF10 1DL: Non-material amendment

48 School Lane, Walton, WF2 6NR: Sycamore – draw back from house by 2m

4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3QN: Fell whitebeam tree

Balme Business Park, Kelly Way, Wakefield, WF2 9GD: Discharge of condition (EV charging, travel plan, finished floor levels, landscaping, boundary treatment, external lighting, surfacing for vehicles and pedestrians, and details of turning areas)

Welcome Break, Great North Road, Darrington, WF8 3HU: Detached food-to-go building (Greggs Pod) and other associated minor site alterations

648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: First floor extension over single-storey link and internal and external alterations

20 Yarn Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8FR: Non-material amendment

1-3 Orchard Road, Wakefield, WF2 7NQ: Non material amendment

201 Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SJ: Change of use of dwelling to care home for up to two children

6 Snapethorpe Gate, Wakefield, WF2 8YA: First floor extension

Land rear of 14-16 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Removal of sycamore tree

Land rear of 3 The Stables, Walton, WF2 6TA: Removal of dead elm tree

22 Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RR: Removal of conifer tree

21 Orchard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BW: Single-storey rear extension with maximum projection of 3.25m, maximum height of 3.40m and maximum height of eaves 2.40m

Bishops Lodge, Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6JL: Felling of three dead trees

Parcel C, land north Of De Lacy Way, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Reserved Matters approval (appearance, layout, scale and landscaping) for the 61 dwellings and associated infrastructure

Hemsworth Outdoor Market, Kirkby Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4AS: Additional stand-alone drive-thru restaurant

Highfields Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DS: Discharge of conditions (boundary treatment and bin storage)

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, WF10 5HX: Non-material amendment

54 Durkar Low Lane, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BQ: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of detached bungalow with detached garage

Land off Mill Lane, Normanton, WF6 1RD: Reserved matters application for the approval of layout, scale, appearance, and landscaping for the development of 232 dwellings

57-63 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF: External alterations to unit to include new signage, replacement of entrance doors, entrance ramp, installation of air conditioning condenser units, extract grilles and creation of outside seating area to front and advertisement scheme comprising two fascia signs and a projecting sign (each internally illuminated)

3 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

Hawthorn House, 23B Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield: WF4 2LJ: Stable building

92 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7ED: Tree works

Barlaine, Pontefract Road, Hemsworth, WF7 7DX: Change of use of existing outbuilding from dog grooming/cattery business to residential annex and associated alterations

64-68 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB: New replacement shopfront with foliage and lighting

12 Elder Green, Wakefield, WF2 9AH: Single-storey extension to rear with maximum projection of 5.18m, maximum height of 3.70m and maximum height of eaves 2.50m

Units 33-36 (ground and first floors), The Ridings Centre, Almshouse Lane, Wakefield, WF1 1DX: Internal works at units 33-36 to form a short stay car and cycle parking and lift on the ground level with new roller shutter door to unit 34 and a new entrance door to unit 36. Change of use of the 1st floor to form a mosque

Kinsley Hotel, Wakefield Road, Kinsley,WF9 5EB: Appeal against enforcement notice

CNG Fuels, Altofts Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PZ: Discharge of condition (road safety)

93 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4NF: New single-storey dwelling on applicants land

St John The Baptist Church, Wentworth Street, Wakefield, WF1 2QU: Fell horse chestnut tree

12 Whitwood Terrace, Castleford, WF10 5PU: Poplar - reduce canopy from the top by approximately 7m. Remove two lowest lateral limbs to reduce the likelihood of further branch failures

1 De Lacy Avenue, Featherstone, WF7 6AY: Single-storey side extension

56 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3NF: Two-storey extension and detached outbuilding