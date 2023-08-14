WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New electric charging points and refurb for city centre buildings

The proposals were validated the weeks beginning July 3 and July 10.

Castleford Wastewater Treatment Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2PP: Ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 310kW) including installation of underground cabling, and associated works

Dewsbury Sewage, Clough Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 9BB: Ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 1680 kW) including installation of underground cabling, and associated works

3 Winden Close Calder Grove Wakefield WF4 3DQ: Single-storey side extension with front porch

Water Tower Bar Lane, Midgley: Change of use from water tower to short term let accommodation, including extensions and alterations. Change of use of agricultural land to form curtilage of site and creation of hardstanding areas. Construction of new access and 1.8m high rendered wall and installation of 1.5m electric gates along front boundary of site (part-retrospective)

West Yorkshire Police, Carr Gate Complex, Carr Gate, Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF2 0QD: Siting of two storage containers and shed with microgeneration equipment and concrete plinths

40 Manor Farm Estate, South Elmsal, WF9 2SN: Hip-to-gable extension, rear dormer and roof windows

Eastfield Lane, Castleford: Discharge of condition surface water drainage

42 Pinewood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JR: Single-storey rear extension with maximum projection of 5.50m, maximum height of 3m and maximum height of eaves 2.90m

1 Melbourne Villas, Hemsworth, WF9 4PH: Discharge of conditions dinished floor levels and materials

21 Altofts Lodge Drive, Normanton, WF6 2LB: Single-storey wrap around side and rear extension

Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, WF10 5HX: Discharge of condition noise assessment

St Swithins Drive, Stanley, Wakefield: Re-discharge of ondition 24 external materials

Market Hall, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AU: Discharge of condition stone repair

47 Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4LR: New bay window

4 Clarendon Villas, Vicar Lane, Ossett, WF5 0BE: Replacement detached garage

10 Spring Lane, New Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1JS: Proposed first floor extension to rear

10 Newstead Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5DQ: Single-storey extension to rear

West Ings Cottage, West Ings Lane, Knottingley, WF11 9BJ: First-floor extension

Common Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3EA: 15m-high slimline monopole with antennas, equipment cabinets and associated works

Woodlands Village, Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DQ: Prune trees to achieve 2.5m clearance to adjacent properties

Netherton Lane, Wakefield, WF4 4HP: Change of use to a personal use hobby farm, storage shed, siting and cladding of a shipping container

64 College Grove Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RN: Fell elm tree

St Botolphs Vicarage, Chapel Street, Knottingley, WF11 9AN: Fell elm tree

12 Towers Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1PT: Fell black locust, leyland xypress. and western red cedae

DCE Ltd, 1 Flanshaw Way, Wakefield, WF2 9LP: Discharge of condition (radon)

Nandos (Unit 11A), Cineworld, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Colinsway, Wakefield, WF2 9SH: Minor shopfront alterations and installation of hatch

17-25 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE: Repairs and refurbishment of almshouses, including structural repairs to rear elevation wall, repairs to roof slates and lead flashings, replacement rainwater goods, re-bedding of ridge tiles, cleaning and repairs and repointing of facing stonework, repairs and replacement of windows and doors, installation of new sub-floor vents, renewing plaster internally, repainting railings to boundary wall, replacement floor finishes internally, replacement kitchens and bathrooms and heating systems to each apartment and renewing electrical services

City Fields Phase 3B, Wakefield: Discharge of ondition (external materials)

Normanton Upper Cemetery, 8 Neville Street, Normanton, WF6 1HU: Removal of ash

26 West Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DN: Single-storey extension with a maximum projection of 3.31m, maximum height of 3.98m and maximum height of eaves 2.87m

Cavewell House, Manor Lane, Ossett, WF5 0LJ: Discharge of conditions (site investigations, tree protection plan, replacement planting/landscaping, and arb method statement)

Sewage works, Sleephill Lane, Upton, WF9 1LP: Motor control centre kiosk and two-point ferric sulphate dosing kiosk

Brian Yeardley Continental Ltd, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5BP: Replacement of existing 17.8m monopole with 20m monopole and associated works

22 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Single-storey extension

6 Sandal Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LR: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.15m, maximumheight of 3.95m and maximum eaves height of 3m

Stables Navvy Lane, Royston, S71 4EF: Discharge of conditions (foul/surface and finished slab and floor levels)

9 Carlton Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6DA: Construction of two-storey extensions and single-storey rear extension

Stanley Sewage Treatment Works, Water Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AB: Sludge thickening and polymer dosing kiosk, ferric sulphate dosing kiosk and a motor control centre

Chevet Levels Farm, Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Agricultural building

1 Redhill Mount, Castleford, WF10 3AE: Detached house and altered access

27 Gillygate, Pontefract, WF8 1PH: Change of use from hairdressers to hot food takeaway (retrospective)

School House, High Well Hill Lane, South Hiendley, S72 9DF: Two-storey front extension and render to dwellinghouse

9 Methley Road, Castleford, WF10 1LX: Non-material amendments comprising the three-storey mixed use building comprising of ground floor commercial/office premises and two residential flats above)to allow alterations to openings and installation of rooflights and smoke vent

18 Cow Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2EU: Variations of condition (approved plans)

18 Ash Grove, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JY: Single-storey extension

3 Greenacres Close, Ossett, WF5 9SB: Replacement outbuilding

6 Aketon Drive, Castleford, WF10 5EA: Double detached garage to rear

Moto Hospitality, Southbound Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LQ: Retention of electric vehicle charging hub and new six-bay hub

21 Park Road, Castleford, WF10 4RS: Single-story extension and outdoor building for gym with wet room and kids play area

15/17 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Fell two lime trees

76 Highfield Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4EA: Part single-storey, part double-storey extension

69 Woolley Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Single-storey extension and external alterations

20 Balmoral Drive, Knottingley, WF11 8RQ: Wooden decking with wall mounted pergola