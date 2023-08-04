WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Solar equipment could be installed at sewage plant

103A Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Detached garage to front and extension of existing driveway

3 Gleneagles Drive, Normanton, WF6 1WD: Two-storey extension to side, and single-storey extension to front

4 Highland Close, Pontefract, WF8 2JZ: Proposed external step lift and associated building works to front elevation

Homes stock image

45 Westbourne Crescent, Pontefract ,WF8 4JU: Demolition of conservatory and part single, part two-storey extension to rear

8 Lacey Street, Horbury, WF4 5HP: Lime - crown thin by 15 per cent, draw back over properties. Lime - crown thin by 15 per cent. Lime - crown thin by 15 percent. Sycamore - crown thin by 10 per cent. Sycamore - crown thin by 15 per cent. Sycamore – crown thin by 10 per cent.

6 Lacey Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5HP: Beech - crown clean, remove dead and rubbing branches. Lime - crown clean. Horse chestnut - crown clean. Lime - canopy lift to 3m. Lime - canopy Lift to 3m.

St Michael’s Church, Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3RW: Silver lime - crown reduction of entire tree canopy

31 Park Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4JU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum eaves height of 2.835m and a maximum height of 3.785m

The Bungalows, Hardakers Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7JX: Two-storey extension to rear. Proposed roof lift, dormer to side. Internal and external alterations. Demolition of existing conservatory

Unit 1 South Baileygate, Pontefract, WF8 2LN: Internally illuminated signage scheme

1 Old Hall Courtyard, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5ST: Removal of horse chestnut

22 Laithes Drive, Wakefield, WF2 9TE: Single-storey side extension

Church Hill House, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SZ: Cypress – canopy reduce to clear BT service line. Spruce - canopy reduce to clear BT service line. Pine – fell. Cypress

Hedges – reduce in height

17 Dovecote Close, Horbury, WF4 6DH: Loft conversion with dormer to the rear

3 Gaskell Drive, Horbury, WF4 6JS: Demolish existing rear/side extension

and construction of single-storey extension to side/rear

7 Birchen Hills, Ossett, WF5 8JA: Front and rear extensions with balcony, decking and render to whole dwelling

21 Birch Street Wakefield WF1 5ER: Single-storey rear extension with maximum projection of 4.3m, maximum height of 3.9m and maximum height of eaves 2.8m

Park Croft, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: single storey side extension

Sandal Grange Farm, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6NG: Application for listed building consent for alterations and extensions (retrospective)

Unit G29, Market Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QR: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

Land off Neil Fox Way, City Fields, Wakefield: Full planning application for 91 residential units , associated car parking, garages; vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access and infrastructure

All Saints Church, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3QE: Tree works

Alverthorpe Road Wakefield WF2 9NJ: Vehicular and pedestrian bridge/access over

Alverthorpe Beck, demolition of existing bridge and flood defence walls and the creation of part of an access road and flood defence walls