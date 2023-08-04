WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Solar equipment could be installed at sewage plant
103A Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Detached garage to front and extension of existing driveway
3 Gleneagles Drive, Normanton, WF6 1WD: Two-storey extension to side, and single-storey extension to front
4 Highland Close, Pontefract, WF8 2JZ: Proposed external step lift and associated building works to front elevation
45 Westbourne Crescent, Pontefract ,WF8 4JU: Demolition of conservatory and part single, part two-storey extension to rear
8 Lacey Street, Horbury, WF4 5HP: Lime - crown thin by 15 per cent, draw back over properties. Lime - crown thin by 15 per cent. Lime - crown thin by 15 percent. Sycamore - crown thin by 10 per cent. Sycamore - crown thin by 15 per cent. Sycamore – crown thin by 10 per cent.
6 Lacey Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5HP: Beech - crown clean, remove dead and rubbing branches. Lime - crown clean. Horse chestnut - crown clean. Lime - canopy lift to 3m. Lime - canopy Lift to 3m.
St Michael’s Church, Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3RW: Silver lime - crown reduction of entire tree canopy
31 Park Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4JU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum eaves height of 2.835m and a maximum height of 3.785m
The Bungalows, Hardakers Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7JX: Two-storey extension to rear. Proposed roof lift, dormer to side. Internal and external alterations. Demolition of existing conservatory
Unit 1 South Baileygate, Pontefract, WF8 2LN: Internally illuminated signage scheme
1 Old Hall Courtyard, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5ST: Removal of horse chestnut
22 Laithes Drive, Wakefield, WF2 9TE: Single-storey side extension
Church Hill House, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SZ: Cypress – canopy reduce to clear BT service line. Spruce - canopy reduce to clear BT service line. Pine – fell. Cypress
Hedges – reduce in height
17 Dovecote Close, Horbury, WF4 6DH: Loft conversion with dormer to the rear
3 Gaskell Drive, Horbury, WF4 6JS: Demolish existing rear/side extension
and construction of single-storey extension to side/rear
7 Birchen Hills, Ossett, WF5 8JA: Front and rear extensions with balcony, decking and render to whole dwelling
21 Birch Street Wakefield WF1 5ER: Single-storey rear extension with maximum projection of 4.3m, maximum height of 3.9m and maximum height of eaves 2.8m
Park Croft, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: single storey side extension
Sandal Grange Farm, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6NG: Application for listed building consent for alterations and extensions (retrospective)
Unit G29, Market Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QR: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
Land off Neil Fox Way, City Fields, Wakefield: Full planning application for 91 residential units , associated car parking, garages; vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access and infrastructure
All Saints Church, Barnsley Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3QE: Tree works
Alverthorpe Road Wakefield WF2 9NJ: Vehicular and pedestrian bridge/access over
Alverthorpe Beck, demolition of existing bridge and flood defence walls and the creation of part of an access road and flood defence walls
Horbury Wastewater Treatment Works, Dudfleet Lane, Horbury, WF4 5EX: Ground mounted solar array (with an installed generating capacity of up to 310 kW) including installation of underground cabling, and associated works