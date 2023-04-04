Wakefield district social club faces alcohol ban as hearing called to review its licence

A social club could be banned from selling alcohol after a hearing has been called to review its licence.

An application has been made to review the premises licence at Upton and Harewood Recreation Club, Waggon Lane, Upton.

Councillors are expected to make a decision on the club’s future at a licensing sub-committee hearing at Wakefield Town Hall on April 20.

Wakefield Town Hall

Any premises holding an alcohol licence has to adhere to strict rules. Breaching these can result in the licence being removed.

According to a notice on Wakefield Council’s website, the grounds for the review are “crime and disorder and protection of children from harm.”

