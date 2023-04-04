News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
6 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
11 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
54 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Wakefield district social club faces alcohol ban as hearing called to review its licence

Social club faces alcohol ban as hearing called to review its licence

By Tony Gardner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

A social club could be banned from selling alcohol after a hearing has been called to review its licence.

An application has been made to review the premises licence at Upton and Harewood Recreation Club, Waggon Lane, Upton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors are expected to make a decision on the club’s future at a licensing sub-committee hearing at Wakefield Town Hall on April 20.

Wakefield Town HallWakefield Town Hall
Wakefield Town Hall
Most Popular

Any premises holding an alcohol licence has to adhere to strict rules. Breaching these can result in the licence being removed.

According to a notice on Wakefield Council’s website, the grounds for the review are “crime and disorder and protection of children from harm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council said meeting the meeting would would be heard in private it could reveal details of “information relating to any action taken, or to be taken in connection, with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime.”

Read More
Plan refused for outdoor drinking and smoking area at Westgate bar
WakefieldCouncillorsWakefield Council