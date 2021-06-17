Wakefield Express city centre survey 2021: What would you say to the people who make the decisions?
We need your help to direct our coverage of the city centre as we continue our recovery.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 5:00 pm
The Express has launched its city centre survey for 2021 and we’re asking readers to share their opinions.
It’s a quick series of questions about the city – some broad questions and some specific. We are trying to get to the heart of what you want to see change.
We will put what you tell us to the people who make decisions and what you say will influence our coverage.
Click here to take part.