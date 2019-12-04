Wakefield General Election 2019: These are the policies and issues that the district's candidates are prioritising

With the general election just a week away, these are the priorities for all of Wakefield's general election candidates.

A total of 24 candidates are standing across the four constituencies which cover the Wakefield district - Wakefield, Morley and Outwood, Hemsworth and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

A total of 24 candidates are standing across the four constituencies which cover the Wakefield district - Wakefield, Morley and Outwood, Hemsworth and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

From Brexit to social care, transport to education, a whole host of topics will form the basis of voters’ decisions in next week’s election.

As the election draws near, your Express has asked each of the district’s candidates to submit a short statement about their plans for their local area.

A total of 24 candidates are standing across the district’s four constituencies: Wakefield, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford (NPC), Hemsworth and Morley and Outwood (M&O).

Click the links above to find out what your local candidates are promising.

If you are unsure which constituency you live in, you can use this tool to find out.

The deadline to register to vote has now passed, and polling cards are on their way to voters across Wakefield.

A small number of polling stations have been moved for the winter election, so be sure to check your polling card carefully, or visit wakefield.gov.uk/site/where-i-live to find out more.

In the 2017 election, Labour secured three of the district’s seats, with Mary Creagh earning 49.7 per cent of the vote in Wakefield, Yvette Cooper securing 59.4 percent in Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.

In Hemsworth, Labour’s Jon Trickett won 56 per cent of the vote, while Conservative Andrea Jenkyns remained secure in her Morley and Outwood seat, with 51.3 per cent of votes cast in her name.

Several of these MPs secured their seats by fewer than 2,000 votes, with all four constituencies reporting a turnout of over 60 per cent, significantly higher than for the previous general election in 2015.