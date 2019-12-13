Wakefield Labour MP loses seat in shock general election result

Wakefield has its first Conservative MP since 1931, after a shock general election result.

Mary Creagh lost the traditionally 'safe' seat to Tory Imran Nasir Ahmad-Khan in a disastrous night for the Labour Party.

He won 21,283 votes and ended Ms Creagh's 14 years as the city's MP.

Ms Creagh polled 17,925 votes.

Mr Khan, who was parachuted into the city after original candidate Antony Calvert was suspended, thanked his agent and team for their efforts.

He said: "I'm delighted to be the first Conservative member of parliament returned by this constituency in almost 90 years.

"I pledge to work tirelessly for all the residents of Wakefield, whether they voted for me or not.

"The last three years have seen division in our great country. We must get Brexit done.

"We must then work hard to heal Wakefield and this United Kingdom so we can focus on the many other things people care about."

In an emotional speech Ms Creagh thanked everyone for a fair campaign.

She thanked the police and the presiding officer for their work and said: "Can I begin by congratulating my opponent and urging him to act always in the best interest of the people of Wakefield.

"Them putting their trust in me for the last 15 years has been the honour of my professional life.

"Even on this disastrous night for the Labour party I am proud to have been a Labour MP."

She said serving the people of the city had been the honour of her life

Yorkshire Party candidate Ryan Kett won 868 votes and Liberal Democrat candidate Jamie Needle won 1,772.

Independent Stephen Whyte won 454 and the Brexit Party's Peter Wiltshire won 2,725.

Labour had held the Wakefield constituency since a 1932 by-election and Ms Creagh first won the seat in 2005.