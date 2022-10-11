It has been announced that Mr Lightwood’s responsibilities will include buses and taxis within Labour’s shadow transport team.

He is Labour’s newest MP, having been elected at a by-election in June this year.

Mr Lightwood said: “In Wakefield, and across the country, we are seeing bus routes being slashed, growing delays and cancellations and soaring fares.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood joins Labour’s shadow transport team just four months after by-election victory

“Bus services are a lifeline for many, connecting our communities, enabling people to get to work, and our children to school.

“But under the Tories services are being slashed, and communities let down by unreliable and expensive services. Enough is enough.

“The next Labour government will end the spiral of decline under the Tories, improve services, and put the public back in control of the essential public transport services they depend on.

“I am delighted to be appointed as a Shadow Transport Minister at this critical time and look forward to being part of the team that will put our public transport system back on track.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lightwood replaces former shadow minister Sam Tarry, who was sacked from the role in July by party leader Keir Starmer for attending a picket line in support of RMT workers.

Mr Tarry was yesterday deselected as an MP by local Labour members in the Ilford South constituency.

Mr Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election with 13,166 votes, taking the seat back from the Conservatives who won it in the 2019 general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad