Wakefield office block to be converted into 46 flats

AN office block in Wakefield city centre has been given planning approval for much of the building to be converted into apartments.

Raines House, on the corner of Denby Dale Road and Ings Road, will see 46 units created across all four floors, including 26 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom flats.

Raines House, Wakefield

The plans had been submitted to Wakefield Council by Otley-based company, Prospect Estates Ltd.

The apartments will cover the entire first, second and third floor, while part of the ground floor will be converted with an area retained as office space.

In a statement written by a Wakefield Council planning officer, it reads: “The council’s business rates team has confirmed that according to their records the entirety of the Raines House building has been designated as offices since at least 1990.

“However, the individual suites have been let out from time to time on a business centre model, which means that there have periodically been vacant periods between occupiers.”

“It is recognised that this is a town centre highly-sustainable location and that part of the building will remain in use as offices on the ground floor.”

The site will retain its existing 73 car parking spaces as part of the proposal.

Concerns over external bin storage and disabled parking are yet to be resolved but planning permission was given.

Meanwhile, a decision is still pending on another large city centre office - Chantry House on Kirkgate. The application is for demolition of the crumbling five-storey building.