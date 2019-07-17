Wakefield's Chantry House one step closer to demolition

An application for the demolition of Chantry House has been made to the council.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council announced plans to demolish the former office block, on Kirkgate, and redevelop the site with space for up to 80 homes.

In an application dated this month, they said: "The building is in a distressed condition and has been vacant for a number of years. During this time it has been subject to high levels of anti-social behaviour and illegal break-ins."

It is hoped that the demolition of the building, along with the derelict Snooty Fox pub nearby, will kick start regeneration in the area.

Speaking in February, Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We know that Chantry House has been an issue for residents and businesses in the Kirkgate area for some time.

“We are pleased that our efforts to secure the site have been successful and we can now move forward with demolishing the building and looking at how we can use the space to support the continued regeneration of this key gateway into our city.

“It’s an exciting prospect, subject to the usual planning consents, of new homes being created in this part of the city which supports our long term goals to achieve growth and prosperity for our district.

“Kirkgate is a key gateway into the city and our regeneration plans will help to support additional investment in the city, thanks, in part, to its close proximity to The Hepworth and to the emerging Rutland Mills development.”

The application has been accepted by the council's planning department, and is awaiting a decision.