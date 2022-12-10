Wakefield schoolgirl wins Christmas card competition
A pupil at a Wakefield school will be celebrating at the theatre after winning a Christmas card competition.
Leah-Marie, 11, a student at Highfield School, Ossett, has won Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood first annual Christmas card competition, and netted tickets to Wakefield Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime, Dick
Whittington.
In October, Mr Lightwood launched the competition and invited all primary schools within his constituency to take part, with the winning entry to be used as his official Christmas card.
More than 250 students submitting their artwork for consideration.
As the winning entry, Leah-Marie has won tickets to see Wakefield Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington, which is running between December 6 and December 31.
Tickets are available at www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/dick-whittington-2022.
At a recent visit to Highfield School, Mr Lightwood thanked Leah-Marie for submitting her fantastic design and presented her with her prize.
He said: “I’ve been completely blown away by the number of amazing Christmas card designs I’ve been sent.
"Picking just one winner was difficult, but Leah-Marie’s entry really stood out.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the children that took part – my office staff and I have enjoyed looking through all your fantastic designs, and I’m so grateful that you took the time and the effort to
participate in my competition.
“I’d also like to thank the wonderful Wakefield Theatre Royal, who kindly donated tickets to their Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington, and provided my competition with such a wonderful prize. Tickets are
selling quickly, so make sure you snap up yours soon!”
Leah’s entry can be seen at www.simonlightwood.org.uk/xmas.