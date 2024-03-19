WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New nightclub and bar could be set to open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were validated the week beginning February 26.

20 Holme Farm Way, Pontefract, WF8 3FB: Air source heat pump

1 The Granary, Sunny Dairy Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear

Land to rear of 68 Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3DT: Proposed residential development off five three-bed two-storey dwellings

Goosehill Cottage Goosehill Lane Warmfield Wakefield WF6 2JB: Demolition of dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling

The Dancer 8 Peterson Road Wakefield WF1 4EB: Discharge of condition (CEMP)

22 College Grove Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RE: Demolition of existing garage for construction of single dwelling and associated external works

7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Two-storey extension to side and single storey extension to rear

91 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PP: Enlarge existing single-storey rear extension (retrospective), raised patio to the rear and flat roof dormer to the rear, use of render to the side of the dwelling and rear extension

3 Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4BY: Installation of diesel fuel tank, ad-blue tank and a van wash within the yard area

Units 8 and 9 Wellgate, Ossett, WF5 8NS: Illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme, and installation of external plant to rear elevation, external alterations to front entranceways and installation of new disabled access ramp along with associated internal alterations

207-207B Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HD: Discharge of condition (cycle parking and materials)

1 Redhill Mount, Castleford, WF10 3AE: Discharge of conditions (boundary treatment and landscaping)

5 Field Lane, Ossett, WF5 9DZ: Extension of garage to form garden room and storage/gym with pitched roof

Hillside Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Steel framed building

Land adjacent to 177 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SP: Proposed new dwelling with associated external works

177 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PZ: Porch to front

25 Lavery Close, Ossett, WF5 8ES: Part two-storey side and two storey rear extension

Land adjacent to 82 Womersley Road, Knottingley WF11 0DL: Certificate of existing lawful development for the commencement of building works to construct one dwelling on residential land

37 Lower York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3LH: Change of use from retail to a six-bed bed HMO

109 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Installation of two sets of gates to front and rear boundaries

105 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PR: Porch with extended canopy to front elevation with cladded material finish, extension on the roof to make a second floor with cladded material finish

15 Ropergate Pontefract WF8 1LL: Use of building as bar/nightclub with associated external alterations to include lighting and windows, pursuant to approval for change of use to micro pub

27 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AE: Single-storey extension to side, conversion of existing garage to habitable room with new roof, creation of balcony to rear and widening existing drive

15 Hillcrest Close, Castleford, WF10 3QS: Dropped kerb to front.

16 Edward Mews, Pontefract, WF8 4SR: Proposed rear single-storey extension and detached double garage to front driveway. external alterations

38 Gallows Hill, Castleford, WF10 3RE: Demolition of existing detached garage and garden buildings, construction of replacement detached double garage, construction of two detached dwellings with detached double garage and new vehicular access

22-24 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LY: Conversion of upper floors to two apartments

15A Castle Road, Wakefield, WF2 7LU: Dividing of internal bathroom, installation of vent box in roof space and repositioning of external waste pipe

Land to the rear of 134 and 136 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LU: Construction of two detached dwellings, with driveway

Land at Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield, WF1 3NX: Change of use of land to coach depot, construction of one workshop building, siting of seven cabins for use as offices, staff welfare, and storage and associated works