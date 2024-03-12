WAKEFIELD SUBMITTED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Two new builings proposed for Hepworth gallery

Stock image

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, February 19.

6 Chapel Street, Ossett, WF5 0EN: Single-storey extension to rear and side

Three Lane Ends Business Centre, Methley Road, Castleford, WF10 1PN: Discharge of conditions (window condition survey, schedule of features with architectural or historical interest and methodology)

Maritime Wakefield, Wakefield Rail Terminal, Gilcar Road, Wakefield, WF10 5UA: Discharge of condition (external lighting)

IPS Pallets, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RB: Change of use from pallet storage and distribution business to battery energy storage system

141 Hollin Lane Crigglestone Wakefield WF4 3EG: Proposed rear extension to existing dwelling

2 Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JT: Discharge of condition (landscaping)

4A Applehaigh Lane, Notton, WF4 2NA:Discharge of conditions (radon protection, materials, boundaries and landscaping)

Whistler Drive, Castleford: 2.5m high acoustic fence

5 Manor Farm, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1BU: First floor glazed gable extension and velux window to front

1 Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6EY: Fell ash tree

Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Discharge of condition (mine gas prevention)

27 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract WF8 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side/rear

The Hepworth Wakefield, Gallery Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5AW: Full application for construction of two new buildings, The Garden Workshop and Gallery Store, situated within the site of The Hepworth Wakefield

8 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Fell horse chestnut

The Palms, 481 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6BP: Birch – crown reduce to generate a clearance of 2m maximum to adjacent conifer tree

2 Mill Hill Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4JJ: Part conversion of garage to habitable room, removal of a side door and relocation of a side window

Santander, 23 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1DS: Various alterations required to carry out necessary repair and maintenance works

67 Rufford Street, Wakefield, WF2 9PH: Extension to existing outbuilding

Goldwing Farm, Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF2 6PR: Discharge of condition (materials, noise, radon and bat)

Rune House, 2 New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Maple – reduce canopy to generate clearance of 2m maximum to adjacent tree and property number 4 and a 1m maximum clearance to the telephone service line

82 High Street, Ossett, WF5 9RQ: Single-storey extension to rear

223 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: Loft conversion with dormer and obscure glazed side window

9 The Crescent, Normanton, WF6 2QE: Single-storey extension to front, side and rear

5 Towers Paddock, Castleford, WF10 3UZ: 2m high garden fence

90 Pendennis Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2PL: Dormers to front and rear

Red Gables, Boyne Hill, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JL: Conversion and extension of outbuilding to an individual dwelling and external alterations

19 High Farm Meadow, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PB: Fruit trees – crown reduce by 10 per cent

Unit 3-Unit 4 Victoria Works, Elder Grove, Wakefield, WF2 9AS: Change of use from gymnasium to multi-use community centre

Walton Sports and Social Club, Shay Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LA: Detached storage container

Ackworth Howard (VC) C of E J&I School, Station Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HH: Installation of solar panels on the pitched and flat roofs of the school

Broom Cottage, 61A Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LN: Removal of condition (pile and beam foundations)

38 Hillcrest Road, Castleford, WF10 3QX: Discharge of conditions (materials, boundaries and access materials, surface water drainage, highway detail and finished floor levels)

201 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8RB: Internally illuminated signage scheme

3 and 5 The Crescent, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4ND: Installation of rear roof dormers

46 Manor Farm Estate, South Elmsall, WF9 2SN: Single-storey extension to rear

Cityfields District Centre, Wakefield, WF1 4FR: Variation of condition (approved plans)

2 George Street, South Hiendley, S72 9BX: Residential development of six dwellings

Bretton Mill Farm, Huddersfield Road, Haigh, S75 4BX: Detailed application for four dwellings following demolition of existing haulage buildings.

2 Newland Court, Wakefield, WF1 5AG: Change of use from outbuilding ancillary to the residential dwelling to beauty salon

15 Burntwood Crescent, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3RN: Outbuilding to front/side of existing dwelling (retrospective)

City Fields, Waterside Park Business Hub, Wakefield, WF1 5PJ: Approval of reserved matters for enabling and infrastructure works to facilitate employment and commercial development comprising site wide earthworks to create development platforms to plot 1-5, associated foul and surface water drainage features

41 Elizabeth Court, Wakefiel,d WF2 9NG: Alterations to dwelling house to change garage to bedroom and single-storey front extension