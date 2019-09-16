Wakefield to get share of £95 million to boost city centre

Wakefield is set to benefit from a share of £95m of government cash to improve its high streets.

A total of 69 towns and cities across the country will get a share of the money to revamp historic buildings and key areas of their centres to attract businesses and visitors.

It is believed the Wakefield money will focus on the area the top end of Westgate.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “Our nation’s heritage is one of our great calling cards to the world, attracting millions of visitors to beautiful historic buildings that sit at the heart of our communities.

“It is right that we ensure these buildings are preserved for future generations but it is important that we make them work for the modern world.

“This £95 million will help breathe new life into high streets all over England, benefiting businesses, supporting our much-loved buildings and helping to make our communities more attractive places to live, work and visit.”

Trevor Mitchell, regional director for Historic England, said: “High streets are right at the heart of our communities. It’s fantastic news for the people and businesses of Wakefield that they will receive this much needed boost to help them bring new life to their historic high street.

“Our high streets face many challenges, with some historic buildings underused and down at heel, but with a little investment and imagination they can be transformed into vibrant places that attract new businesses and other new uses. Historic high streets have a crucial role to play in delivering economic growth and attractive environments in which we can live, work and play. Historic England is looking forward to working with the local community in Wakefield on this exciting historic high street project.”