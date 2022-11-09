Other areas in the Wakefield district affected in the carve up could include Ossett and Horbury.

A review suggests they should form part of a new cross-border Wakefield West and Denby Dale constituency.

Normanton looks likely to be separated from Pontefract and Castleford to be merged with Hemsworth.

Boundary change proposals affect the constituencies all four Wakefield district MPs

The Boundary Commission for England has submitted proposals to alter all but four of the 54 constituencies in Yorkshire and the Humber, by changing boundary lines and renaming ten.

It is part of a review which aims to ensure each MP represents a similar number of voters.

A Commission report describes Rothwell as an ‘orphan ward’ and recommends it become part of the Wakefield constituency, represented by Labour’s Simon Lightwood.

The report states: “Rothwell has good historical ties and physical transport links with the City of Wakefield – better than with areas such as Wetherby, with which Rothwell ward is currently grouped in the existing Elmet and Rothwell constituency.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood.

The Conservatives want Rothwell ward to remain in a Leeds constituency.

It is also recommended that the Morley and Outwood constituency, represented by Tory Andrea Jenkyns, be scrapped.

It is proposed Outwood comes under Wakefield, while a new Morley constituency would take in the Leeds wards of Farnley and Wortley.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford,

Commissioners recommend that Horbury, Ossett, Wakefield South and Wakefield Rural wards be grouped with Denby Dale and Kirkburton, in Kirklees, to create Wakefield West and Denby Dale.

Mr Lightwood said: “We thank the Boundary Commission for their work.

“We will now review the revised proposals and engage constructively with the next phase of the consultation process.”

Elsewhere in the district, it is proposed that Normanton should be merged with Hemsworth.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett.

The change would mean Labour’s Yvette Cooper’s constituency would return to being called Pontefract and Castleford.

Labour MP John Trickett’s Hemsworth constituency would be renamed Normanton and Hemsworth.

The report states that Mr Trickett described the addition of the Normanton ward into the Hemsworth constituency as a "natural addition".

Ms Cooper described a return to the Pontefract and Castleford constituency as “historically consistent with previous boundaries and historical connections.”

The Commission’s revised proposals sees the number of constituencies in England increase from 533 to 543.

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood.

Its final consultation on a new electoral map will run until December 5.

The Commission will then analyse the responses and form its final recommendations.