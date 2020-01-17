Wakefield traffic wardens threaten to strike over working hours

Traffic wardens working for Wakefield Council are threatening strike action claiming they are being forced to work weekends and evenings to patrol residential areas.

However, trade union Unison says it would mean a significant variation to their contract of employment, which the workers do not agree to.

Wakefield's traffic wardens could vote for strike action.

Unison claims the council has said it will force through the changes by sacking all of the workers and then re-engaging them on the new contract.

Unison area organiser, Sarah Keig said “The council’s proposals are unacceptable to our members for a number of reasons including health and safety. A traffic warden was recently assaulted and had his arm broken and the council’s proposal will require our members to work on their own in places where their safety can’t be guaranteed.

“We are now making preparations for a formal industrial action ballot.

“If our members are forced to take strike action, I’m sure this will be one strike that will be popular with the general public.”

A spokesman for the council say they have been talking “for some time” about enforcement, but say no decision has been made on any proposed changes and are continuing to consult with staff and union colleagues.