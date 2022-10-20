‘We need a general election now’: Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood reacts to Liz Truss resignation

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood

The Prime Minister said today that she would be standing down after just 45 days in office.

Truss made the announcement outside Downing Street this afternoon after six turbulent weeks.

During that time her mini-budget crashed the markets, she lost two key ministers and lost the support of most her party.

Mr Lightwood said: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.

“In the three months since I was elected as the Labour MP for Wakefield, there’s been four Conservative chancellors, three home secretaries and we’re about to have a third prime minister.

“The Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost of living crisis.

“Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages.

“The damage they have done will take years to fix.

“They cannot respond to their latest shambles by shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the people of Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett deserve so much better than this revolving door of Tory chaos.