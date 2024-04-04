Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents across West Yorkshire can vote for their next mayor, whose mayoral term will run from 2024 to 2028.

The role has been held by Tracy Brabin since 2021, who was the first elected Mayor of West Yorkshire and who is running for re-election.

The mayor is responsible for issues including transport, economic development, provision of skills training and housing, and has powers to appoint a deputy mayor for policing and crime.

Leeds Civic Hall. Leeds City Council is the lead authority in the mayoral election which will take place on May 2. Picture: Simon Hulme

The mayor represents 2.4 million people across West Yorkshire.

Here is the list of candidates who are seeking your votes.

Tracy Brabin

Tracy Brabin has been the Mayor of West Yorkshire since 2021. She is standing for re-election on May 2 as the Labour Party’s candidate. Her 10 pledges can be found here.

Bob Buxton

Bob Buxton is the Yorkshire Party candidate for the role of West Yorkshire Mayor. The pro-devolution party was set up in 2014 and campaigns for Yorkshire to have a devolved assembly.

Andrew Cooper

Andrew Cooper is the Green Party’s candidate for the West Yorkshire Mayor role. He was elected as councillor for Huddersfield’s Newsome ward in 2016 and again in 2021.

Arnold Craven

The Conservative Party’s candidate for the role of Mayor of West Yorkshire is Arnold Craven. As stated by the Yorkshire and Humber Conservatives, his campaign will focus on improving transport infrastructure, delivering homes for young people and adult education provision.

Stewart Golton

Stewart Golton is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Mayor of West Yorkshire role. He was previously a Liberal Democrat candidate in the 2021 mayoral election and is currently Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Leeds City Council.

Johnathan Tilt

Johnathan Tilt is standing as an independent candidate in the mayoral election. A statement on his website says he will promote and protect the interests of West Yorkshire and all its people, families, communities and businesses.

More information about the role of the mayor can be found on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority website.